Dubai: UAE users reported being unable to access their Outlook mailboxes on Wednesday. Later Microsoft confirmed the outage and added that the issue was being looked into.
The company's service incidents' wing tweeted, "We're investigating an issue affecting the ability for users to access their mailbox within the UAE..." The latest update added, "We suspect that a third-party DNS issue is the cause of impact. We're looking at network telemetry to isolate the source of impact."
The team added that a potential networking problem may be contributing to the issue.
UAE users have been reporting Outlook issues on the DownDetector.com website since 10am this morning. Some users also reported issues with the Office 365 suite of products.