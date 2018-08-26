Dubai: Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, has issued the first digital mortgage certificate, making the UAE the first country in the world to offer digital real estate services through a smart services hub.

The move comes in response to the digitalisation of services, pushed by the Abu Dhabi authorities.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, chairman of the Technology Committee at the Urban Planning and Municipalities Department, said: “Despite the sensitivity of this service, the municipality has provided a wide and secure base for operational security for this ... thanks to the high reliability and warranty levels.”