On social media, online users discussed UAE’s space mission as Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri gears up to be the first man in space from the UAE. And, the #AramcoAttack was another discussed topic online. Tweeps wished Indian Prime Minister #NarendraModi on his birthday and climate change activist #GretaThunberg won Amnesty’s highest human rights award.

1.UAE in Space

UAE’s space mission is underway, with just a few more days till Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri becomes the first Emirati man in space. Users wished the mission luck and success.

2.Unpaid salary complaint in UAE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) is taking customer service to the next level by directly responding to complainants aired on social media, even way beyond office hours. It was a top trend in the UAE.

3.#AramcoAttack

On social media #AramcoAttack was a top trend after two devastating attacks took place on Aramco sites in Saudi Arabia, which slashed the kingdom’s oil output by half.

4.#HappyBirthdayNarendraModi

On social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday became a top trend as people and dignitaries from all around the world wished the leader on the occasion.

5.#GretaThunberg

In her fight and activism to end climate change, Swedish environmentalist was given the Amnesty’s highest human rights award this week.

