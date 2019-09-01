From #EmiratiWomensDay to the US Open, see what made headlines this week

The UAE Rulers and social media users paid tribute to Emirati businessman Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair who passed away on August 28. Emirati Women’s Day was celebrated this week, and online users discussed the achievements made by Emirati women. As summer comes to an end #BackToSchool was a top UAE trend. And users also discussed #MichaelJackson on his birth anniversary and the tennis #USOpen.

Above: Saif Al Ghurair seen with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed. Also seen is Majid Al Futtaim (left). Image Credit: DCCI

1. Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair laid to rest

Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair was the founder of the Al Ghurair Group and a well-respected member of the community. He died at 95.

Mohammad Ibrahim Abbasi

May [his] soul rest in peace

2. Emirati Women’s Day

Social media users celebrated #EmiratiWomensDay and discussed the achievements of women in different fields.

@SiniyaSuraj

HappyEmiratiWomen’sDay to all the Emirati Women of UAE! On the 28th of August, UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day that inspires all the Emirati women. The day is part of a bigger movement to increase female empowerment in the Middle East.

Heavy traffic on the first day of school opening at Al Ittihad from Sharjah towards Dubai Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

3. #BackToSchool

As summer holidays come to an end, children in the UAE gear up to go #backtoschool. Some discussed the UAE government’s initiative to let parents working in government departments to get three hours off on the first day of school to allow them to pick up and drop off their children.

Dinara Aghayeva

It’s great initiative! A lot of schools ask kids to be dropped by parents for the first day. How parents could manage this without taking time off?

4. Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary

It was late pop-singer Michael Jackson’s 61st birth anniversary on August 29. Fans and celebrities remembered the “King of Pop”, and shared their favourite lyrics to his tunes.

@ElginCharles

Hard to believe that a decade has passed since Michael Jackson, the greatest entertainer of all-time, departed this Earth. Despite attempts to tarnish his name and legacy, his contributions to entertainment and philanthropy remain. #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson.

5. #USOpen

Tennis fans discussed the ongoing #USOpen and rooted for their favourite players.

@SirJadeja