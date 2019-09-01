The UAE Rulers and social media users paid tribute to Emirati businessman Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair who passed away on August 28. Emirati Women’s Day was celebrated this week, and online users discussed the achievements made by Emirati women. As summer comes to an end #BackToSchool was a top UAE trend. And users also discussed #MichaelJackson on his birth anniversary and the tennis #USOpen.
1. Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair laid to rest
Saif Ahmad Al Ghurair was the founder of the Al Ghurair Group and a well-respected member of the community. He died at 95.
Mohammad Ibrahim Abbasi
May [his] soul rest in peace
2. Emirati Women’s Day
Social media users celebrated #EmiratiWomensDay and discussed the achievements of women in different fields.
@SiniyaSuraj
HappyEmiratiWomen’sDay to all the Emirati Women of UAE! On the 28th of August, UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day that inspires all the Emirati women. The day is part of a bigger movement to increase female empowerment in the Middle East.
3. #BackToSchool
As summer holidays come to an end, children in the UAE gear up to go #backtoschool. Some discussed the UAE government’s initiative to let parents working in government departments to get three hours off on the first day of school to allow them to pick up and drop off their children.
Dinara Aghayeva
It’s great initiative! A lot of schools ask kids to be dropped by parents for the first day. How parents could manage this without taking time off?
4. Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary
It was late pop-singer Michael Jackson’s 61st birth anniversary on August 29. Fans and celebrities remembered the “King of Pop”, and shared their favourite lyrics to his tunes.
@ElginCharles
Hard to believe that a decade has passed since Michael Jackson, the greatest entertainer of all-time, departed this Earth. Despite attempts to tarnish his name and legacy, his contributions to entertainment and philanthropy remain. #HappyBirthdayMichaelJackson.
5. #USOpen
Tennis fans discussed the ongoing #USOpen and rooted for their favourite players.
@SirJadeja
Youngest Indian to qualify for Grand Slam main draw. Beats 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the first set of his debut match of #USOpen. Take a bow for 22-year old Sumit Nagal. Lost the match (4-6,6-1,6-2,6-4) but won billion hearts #USOpen2019 #SumitNagal