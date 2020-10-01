. Image Credit: Supplied

TP-Link today announced its new high-performance Wi-Fi 6 wireless dual-band ceiling mount access points: EAP660 HD, EAP620 HD . Adding Omada Wi-Fi 6 access points to a business network extends capacity and increases speed for more connected devices.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6 (also known as 802.11ax Wi-Fi or AX Wi-Fi) is the newest Wi-Fi standard. Compared with its predecessor Wi-Fi 5 (11ac Wi-Fi), Wi-Fi 6 combines two industry leading and innovative technologies — OFDMA and 1024-QAM — to improve speed, increase efficiency, and reduce congestion in high-density environments.

OFDMA

OFDMA is used to significantly increase efficiency. For analogy, Wi-Fi connections can be seen as a line of trucks delivering data packets to users’ devices. With 802.11ac Wi-Fi, each truck could only deliver one parcel (“data packet”) to one device at a time. With OFDMA, however, each truck delivers multiple packets to multiple devices simultaneously.

1024-QAM

With 1024-QAM, each symbol carries 10 bits rather than 8 bits, improving raw speeds by 25% compared to 802.11ac 256-QAM. Users can now watch Netflix at home or Twitch live streams from their computers – with 1024-QAM, streaming just got that much better.

. Image Credit: Supplied

Omada SDN

Omada’s Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform integrates network devices including access points, switches, gateways, providing 100% centralized cloud management to create a highly scalable network—all controlled from a single interface. Omada SDN is designed to solve problems when deployment in a traditional network is complicated, difficult to maintain, and difficult to expand horizontally.

Omada Wi-Fi 6 access points provide high-performance connectivity for any business experiencing growing numbers of IoT and mobility requirements. OFDMA increases the number of connected devices and improves transmission efficiency in high-density environments by assigning channels to more devices. The Omada SDN solution builds a secure infrastructure with stronger encryption and authentication provided by the latest version of WPA (WPA3) for enterprise networks.

Wi-Fi Deployment in High-Density Environments

As indicated by Omada Wi-Fi 6 access points’ product names (e.g., EAP660 HD) “HD” refers to “High-Density.” Omada APs are equipped with enterprise chipsets, dedicated antennas, advanced RF functions, and auto channel selection and power adjustment—all for high-concurrency capacity in high-density environments such as classrooms, malls, stadiums, and manufacturing facilities. The latest Omada Wi-Fi 6 access points are capable of connecting up to 1,000 clients.*

Flexible Operation and Management

Flexible operation and management are ensured with Zero-Touch Provisioning integrated into the Omada SDN solution. 100% centralized cloud management makes Omada access points, switches, and gateways all controllable from a single interface anywhere, anytime.

This next-gen Wi-Fi technology is faster than ever before, with quadrupled capacity for network connections compared with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). This exciting new addition to the TP-Link Omada business Wi-Fi solution family sets a new bar for capacity and performance.

Availability