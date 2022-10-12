When it comes to setting up your online business, the process can seem confusing and even a little daunting — but there’s no need to worry or miss out on all the opportunities that come with today’s online shopping world. Amazon.ae has a foolproof seller process in place that is guaranteed to make your life easier and help you grow.

Since Amazon.ae’s launch in the UAE in 2019, the company has been committed to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and digitise their business, contributing to the country’s digital economy. The Amazon.ae team has designed a convenient, easy and secure process for businesses of all sizes – from Fortune 500 companies, to startups and entrepreneurs – to connect with millions of customers online.

Today, the majority of everything sold on Amazon comes from third-party sellers, most of which are SMBs. Selling on Amazon.ae means you can connect with customers across the country, launch, manage and ultimately grow your online business while leveraging the host of Amazon.ae logistics, tools, services, programmes and dedicated support available to you.

With a variety of support offered by Amazon.ae, you can focus on growing your brand’s reach rather than on logistics, warehouses, fulfilment, customer service and many other time-consuming aspects of business expansion.

Image Credit: Supplied

Just in time for the end-of-year shopping season, with the Amazon.ae White Friday sale around the corner, here are three main steps for you to get ready to grow and scale your operations online.

1. Register as a seller on Amazon.ae

To complete a seller profile registration, you’ll need to provide a few details and documents to be uploaded on Sellercentral.amazon.ae/. These include:

• Valid national/resident ID of the business owner or the company representative

• If registering as a business, you need to submit commercial registration, which must contain the name of the owner (if the person is a company representative, then a letter of authorisation must be added to the commercial registration in the same PDF document)

• Business email address

• Active mobile number

• Tax Registration Number (TRN), if registered

2. Sell your first product on Amazon.ae

Amazon.ae sells products across over 30 categories, giving customers a wide range of products to pick from across home and kitchen, beauty, fashion, health, sports, electronics, grocery, baby, and much more. Listing products for the first time on Amazon.ae couldn’t be simpler – you can either match an existing listing (if somebody else is already selling the same product) or create a new listing (if you are the first or only seller of this product).

Existing listing: If you match a listing, you won’t need to provide a Universal Product Code (UPC), since it already exists on the store.

New listing: If you’re looking to bring a brand-new product to Amazon.ae, you may need to provide a Universal Product Code (UPC) or request an exemption if the product doesn’t already have one. You will also need to provide a stock keeping unit, product title, product description, imagery, as well as search terms and relevant keywords, so you can efficiently reach the correct audiences and increase visibility of your product. If you choose the premium Professional plan to sell on Amazon.ae, you’ll also be able to list multiple products in large batches using bulk uploading or inventory management solutions with third-party systems. If you choose the Individual plan, then you’ll be able to list one product at a time.

3. Deliver your products to customers

Getting your products delivered to customers has never been this easy with Amazon.ae, with a range of shipping options suited to your business needs and goals.

Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re a business owner who wants to spend more time in the workshop to invent products and scale your business, then this option is for you.

FBA means Amazon will store, pack and deliver your products to your customers. As Amazon.ae handles everything on your behalf, they can also help your products be delivered faster and more efficiently, especially during busy sales events like White Friday.

Through this service, Amazon can also provide customer service and process returns for those orders.

FBA also means your products automatically become eligible for Amazon Prime, providing customers with fast and free next-day delivery options and gives you access to take part in Prime Day, the biggest sales event for Amazon.ae Prime members.

Merchant Fulfilled Network (MFN)

If you prefer to manage your own shipping process, you can also opt for the MFN model where you can list your products with Amazon.ae and have the opportunity to fulfil storage, ship as well as interact with customers independently.