Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro has truly proven itself to be smartphone of the year. Its stellar camera, ridiculous battery life and raw power have truly blown people away the world over. But just because something is so good, it doesn’t mean it can’t be better.
Luxury and uniqueness have always been a high priority for customers in the UAE. If you’re the type of person who likes to stay ahead of the pack and loves having specially crafted unique devices, say hello to the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS. The power-packed luxury smartphone was launched in the UAE a few days ago on the breathtaking display of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa.
Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS: Faster than ever
The premium digital sector is a fast growing one. The collaboration between Huawei and Porsche Design adds more to that sector with the Mate 20 RS. The smartphone is a statement device that beings together world-class innovation, performance and design.
The red edition of the phone has the highest configuration in the series with 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. The smartphone also has a beautiful 6.39-inch AMOLED, roars with the powerful Kirin 980 chipset and comes with an everlasting 4200 mAh battery.
You also get the same stellar triple camera from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It comes with a 40MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and the all new 20MP ultra-wide lens. The ever ready camera is can take on anything you throw its way.
Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS – Price and Availability
The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM is available in Red limited edition to pre-order up to December 21st 2018 at Dh7,099 in the Huawei Experience Stores (Mirdif City Centre, Mall of Emirates and The Dubai Mall) and select retailers across UAE. Starting December 21, it will be on shelves at the Huawei Experience Stores and select retailers across the UAE.
For every Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS smartphone pre-order, customers will receive gift accessories: Wireless Quick Charger 15W and new Car Super Charger 40W.
For more information on the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, click here.