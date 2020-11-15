. Image Credit: Supplied

The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G makes gaming a pleasure thanks to both its on-board processing power and its sleek design. It sports several features that avid gaming enthusiasts will find not only useful but essential to upping their skillset further.

Vaibhav Pradip, Special to #GNTECH

Keep up with the most demanding titles

With any gaming centric device, raw power is crucial. The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G can bring you that and much more. Inside, you find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor with integrated 5G chip with 5G + Wi-Fi dual-channel acceleration. The processor itself can handle demanding titles with ease, giving you the best experience possible.

Given the rising popularity of online gaming titles, having 5G support is crucial too. You can experience a better connection speed to avoid any delays at a crucial juncture in an online game where a split second can be the difference between winning and losing. The OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G supports both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, staying adaptive to main frequency bands. You also find a 360-degree Surround Antenna 2.0 on the smartphone for intelligent network selection ensuring a stable 5G network connection.

Combining with both the processor and the smartphone’s connectivity capabilities, the Reno4 Pro 5G ensures it keeps up with every power user. Under the hood, you find up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, making it easy to store all your favorite games natively on the smartphone.

A battery big enough to handle all your daily gaming needs Image Credit: Supplied

Never worry about battery life

To keep you powered through your gaming sessions, the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G sports a large 4,000mAh battery. This offers robust battery life and a lot of additional charging features. Certified by TUV Rheinland, the SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging, allows you to safely charge the Reno4 Pro 5G in only 36 minutes. Considering this, you are never truly out of the game with the Reno4 Pro 5G always ready when you need it.

Smooth visuals to go with it

A large part of gaming appeals to our senses. For a visually smooth experience, you find a 6.5-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display on the smartphone. With this design, you not only get an immersive experience but also one that is vibrant and appealing to the eyes. The refresh rate of the display at 90Hz is also a key factor on the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G, allowing for even more free flowing gameplay combining well with its 180Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, OPPO’s Color-OS 7.2 software plays a crucial role here. You can easily capture your gaming moments with OPPO’s in-built screen recorder and share them via OPPO’s Soloop video editing application. To further optimize titles, the Reno4 Pro 5G also boasts a dedicated gaming mode.

Equally as important as the visuals, audio plays a big part in high-end gaming. On the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G, you find two super linear stereo speakers. Thanks to their larger amplitudes, you get bigger sound that is consistent and crack free. For high-paced FPS titles, the speakers also offer Dolby Atmos allowing you to identify enemy positions easily when immersed in the battlefield.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G comes in a gorgeous and trendy design Image Credit: Supplied

Trendy design that sets it apart

Contrary to larger and bulkier gaming smartphones, the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G offers a powerful hardware package in a slim and trendy form factor. It weighs just 172g and comes in at an impressive 7.6mm thin. When gaming, holding a large device inevitably leads to fatigue however this is not the case with the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G. Moreover, the smartphone also offers a Galactic Blue color finish that is crafted with the patented ‘Reno Glow’ process. This allows the phone to achieve a matte finish with subtle glittery detail, allowing for better grip and resistance to both fingerprints and scratches when gaming.

Pricing and availability