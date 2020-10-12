The Motorola Razr 5G is coming to the UAE in 2 gorgeous colours Image Credit: Supplied

Motorola has remained a legend for almost a century now, known most famously for the iconic Razr flip feature phones. Motorola’s list of achievements include everything from the world’s first commercially available mobile phone to a transceiver on the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon.

Following in the footsteps of various historical achievements, Motorola today announced the Razr 5G, an iconic clamshell-style foldable smartphone that blends legendary DNA with the latest 5G speed in an unmistakably modern design.

Why should you be limited to just one screen? Get maximum interactivity with the Quick View display on the Razr 5G Image Credit: Supplied

Everything at just a glance

One of the most important features of Motorola Razr 5G is its Quick View display, which delivers tools, information and actions in a simple, intuitive way that makes it easier to make decisions and spend less time scrolling aimlessly. Offering updated gesture navigation allows users to access their favorite features more easily than ever before.

Users can also stay connected by replying to messages with speech-to-text, smart reply, or type a longer message on the Quick View’s full keyboard. Moreover, access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps notifications and their favorite music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora. Make easy payments using NFC right from the Quick View display too.

Perfectly pocketable

The pleasure of flipping open the Motorola Razr 5G is something you will feel when you get your hands on it. The Razr’s design exhibits simplicity on the outside but incorporates precision and ingenuity on the inside. A tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and updated hinge offer aesthetic and functional changes, for an easy, one-handed experience with Razr. Polished 3D glass with 7000 series aluminum gives a distinguished, eye-catching look in the Polished Graphite finish the Razr will be available in the UAE.

The 21:9 aspect ratio of the Motorola Razr 5G allows for easy multitasking vertically and immersive cinema when horizontal Image Credit: Supplied

Cinematic display

With the 6.2-inch FlexView display unfolded, the 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio gives users the option to view their content the way it was intended in the film industry.

When held vertically, the narrow design means it is easy to use with just one hand. The display works in harmony with Motorola’s unique hinge design, offering the only zero gap closure on a foldable device that protects the internal display and keeps Razr ultra-compact. A taller display also means easier multi-tasking when needed.

Unbelievable 5G speeds

With Razr 5G, Motorola rose to the challenge to fit more cutting-edge technology into an even sleeker form factor. With 5G networks rapidly expanding around the world, the Razr 5G has users covered now and for the future. The chin design reduces the device size while also enabling 5G performance by housing two of the four 5G antennas. All this is powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Even power-hungry 5G has met its match with Motorola’s new battery. With the Razr, customers can go all day without recharging. Despite the added complexity of 5G and a larger battery, the Motorola Razr maintains a slim and sleek form-factor.

Photos galore

Open or closed the Motorola Razr 5G provides a big impact in a small package. Capture sharp and vibrant photos easily even when the phone is closed. The Razr 5G comes with a 48MP camera with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity. The folding phone also comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to compensate against blurred images and videos so clarity and detail shine through no matter what the lighting looks like. There’s also Laser autofocus technology in the time of flight sensor helps the camera quickly focus on the subject.

The 48MP camera system also doubles as the most advanced selfie camera on the market when the phone is closed. The Razr 5G also features an immersive, full-screen experience for selfies.

The Flex View Display and internal 20MP camera comes in handy for video calls, offering a high-quality immersive experience that will help consumers feel even more connected to the people that matter most to them.

The main camera on the Motorola Razr 5G is a 48MP sensor! Image Credit: Supplied

Clean UX

With Motorola’s clean My UX, the Razr works the way users want. My UX includes all the great experiences customers have come to know and love, as well as a variety of new features, that take music, videos, and games to the next level with custom settings and advanced controls.

Motorola Razr 5G - Pricing and Availability