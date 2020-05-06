The Huawei GT2e comes to the UAE Video Credit: Reach by GN

A new addition to Huawei’s popular Watch GT 2 series is its Watch GT 2e. It is designed to inspire an active lifestyle featuring 100 workout tracking modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of home workouts.

Two-week battery life for uninterrupted usage

The Huawei Watch GT 2e adopts a sporty design with a classic round dial and an integrated strap making for a modern look that is 5ATM water resistant. Its stainless-steel body complements the flat crown design that blends with the watch’s curves. Accompanying the front of the design is its 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display with a Retina-grade high resolution. It is crisp and colourful, allowing users to see details clearly even in strong sunlight. Moreover, the watch delivers up to two weeks of battery life, meaning you will never have to worry about constantly charging it at the end of your busy day.

Your personal sports and health assistant

Whether you are into mainstream sports or prefer something a little more experimental, the Huawei Watch GT 2e has you covered. It supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities and seven indoor ones including walking, cycling, free training, running, swimming, the elliptical as well as the rowing machine. Within the professional workout modes, you can track up to 190 types of data to get the most out of your workout. Furthermore, the watch can automatically detect six workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience.

Aside from these, the Watch GT 2e features another 85 customised workout modes covering six categories of sports. Activities within these workouts range from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga and ballet to boxing. Huawei’s Watch GT 2e can record key data during these workouts including duration, calories burnt, heart rate interval, recovery time and more giving you better insight into scientific exercise planning.

Thanks to Huawei’s self-developed Treseen 3.5, TreRelex and Tresleep 2.0 technologies, the Watch GT 2e is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and blood pressure. However, for the first time, Huawei has introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature to the device. This will better allow users to set their fitness and sporting goals within a minute even when indoors during Ramadan in the UAE.

Multimedia access on your wrist

To get you through your fitness routine, the Watch GT 2e comes equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip. Accompanying this, the watch comes with ample storage functions. You can store around 500 songs in it with the watch easily pairing with various Bluetooth earphones. Not just this, the watch comes in handy for a number of neat things. You can use it as a remote shutter to record your best moments or immediately interact with your social media notifications directly via the watch.

