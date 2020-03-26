Its time to enjoy smartphone photography like never before Video Credit: Reach by GN

The Huawei P40 Pro brings a new outlook of visionary photography. Sporting the world’s first Quad-curve Overflow 6.58-inch 90Hz OLED display, it offers an immersive experience and builds on the Huawei P-series bringing ground-breaking camera innovations that radically expand mobile photography and video capture possibilities.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a dual punch-hole 6.58" Flex OLED 90Hz display Image Credit: Reach by GN

Unprecedented design

Huawei’s P40 series is inspired by the art of motion, with the P40 Pro boasting super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners to ensure an ergonomic hold and near borderless look. Furthermore, its display enables an enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader that offers 30 per cent faster biometric authentication. The smartphone is available in three glossy finishes namely Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black and two innovative refractive matte Blush Golf and Silver Frost finishes.

All-day Super Definition photography

Huawei embeds an advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system on the Huawei P40 Pro with an RYYB camera sensor measuring 1/1.28 inches diagonally, which is the biggest in the industry. Furthermore, you find Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus and support for pixel binning to achieve a pixel size of 2.44μm. This in combination with both Leica hardware and underlying deep learning algorithms produces clear images in not only day time scenarios but challenging night-time situations as well, meaning users will be able to crop into images without losing precious detail.

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a 50MP Leica Quad Cam setup Image Credit: Reach by GN

Alongside the Ultra-Wide Cine Camera and ToF sensor, the P40 Pro’s 50MP quad-camera setup sports a SuperSensing Zoom lens which sports up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. This works in combination with the smartphone’s new feature, Directional Audio Zoom. With it, you can zoom into audio sources when capturing video content and its sound will be amplified for a better audio experience.

Of course, with improvements to AI using Huawei’s XD Fusion Engine, you can capture your best moments for a comprehensive improvement in picture quality. The smartphone’s processing power and dual-NPU architecture lets you take advantage of Huawei Golden Snap. With this, you can eliminate unwanted reflections in images and remove any passer-by from photos with ease using a variety of AI modes.

Powerful pocket-sized video camera

The 40MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera on the Huawei P40 Pro sports a focal length that is equivalent to 18mm and a 1/1.54-inch sensor which supports the 3:2 aspect ratio. SedecimPixel Fusion Technology is built into this camera which brings support for 16-in-1 pixel binning, allowing you to capture super pixels that measure 4.48μm to boost light sensitivity up to ISO 512,000 and enable 7,680fps Ultra Slow-Motion video capture.

Not just this, the smartphone also supports real-time bokeh effects for videos. This feature adds progressive bokeh to help highlight the main subject of the footage. Not only can the telephoto camera take advantage of Directional Audio Zoom, it can capture high quality zoom footage as well as 4K time-lapse videos.

All-connected 5G powerhouse

With the Huawei P40 Pro, users can experience the latest of connectivity with most comprehensive 5G band support. Inside, you find the Kirin 990 5G SoC which can connect to both NSA and SA 5G networks, allowing users to never lose touch with their loved ones. Not only this, the smartphone is equipped with 160MHz WiFi 6 Plus, the latest standard in WiFi technology enabling users to take advantage of speeds in theory of up to 2,400Mbps and greater stability.

On the P40 Pro, you'll find Huawei's rapidly growing AppGallery Image Credit: Reach by GN

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with the latest EMUI 10.1.0 software and Huawei Mobile Services. Using AppGallery, users get access to a growing number of the latest local applications Furthermore, Huawei’s MeeTime provides high-quality 1080p video calling even in dimly lit rooms using the smartphone’s 32MP front facing camera with an IR sensor, equipped with facial recognition and optimization algorithms. Huawei envisions a future where its harmony in software helps users experience utmost productivity in any situation, including when on the move. The beginnings of this is already in place with Huawei’s multiple screen collaboration with its Matebook series running Windows, which works with the latest P40 Pro.

To get you through the day and more, the Huawei P40 Pro is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, supporting wired and wireless charging certified by TUV Rheinland. It sports Huawei Supercharging at 40W however also offers users the flexibility to wirelessly charge their smartphone at the fastest ever 40W charging speeds, for added convenience.