As the most romantic day of the year fast approaches, why not show your loved-one you really care by giving them a gift that will help capture their most treasured memories, keep up with them on a daily basis and be one of the most attractive devices they’ve ever owned. Chocolates and flowers might be traditional but a present that can elevate your partner’s most special moments will truly capture the heart of the one you love most.

So, with that in mind Huawei brings a fantastic limited-time offers featuring the King of 5G Smartphones, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, and new gorgeous new Valentine’s Red Edition of the Huawei FreeBuds 3, the only open-fit Bluetooth earbuds with active noise cancelation.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G and FreeBuds 3 Valentine’s Red Edition bundle

If only the biggest and best will do for your beloved one, then the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G makes the ideal gift. The Halo Ring design on the rear and a curved three-dimensional Horizon Display offer stylish looks and a more immersive display. As the only open-fit noise cancellation Bluetooth earphones on the market, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 are packed with the most advanced and finely tuned technology delivering a vibrant audio experience. The device’s noise cancelling capabilities make for clear music playback and pristine sounding calls. Meanwhile, an open-fit design makes them super comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G & FreeBuds 3 bundle offer along with 2 Years Warranty, 1 Year Screen Protection and 1 Year Huawei Mobile Cloud 200GB Storage (worth Dh1130) is available for Dh4199. This amazing bundle offer is also available on 0% instalment plan for as low as Dh5.75 per day at Jumbo and Emax stores here in the UAE. The offer runs from 5th February to 8th March 2020.

If you just want the Huawei Freebuds 3 Valentine's Day edition, you can get them for Dh649 along with the Huawei wireless charger and case worth Dh399 for free. The offer runs from 5th February to 15th February.

Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm Limited Edition Rose Gold

Another eye-catching offering from Huawei this gifting season is the Watch GT2. Show how much your loved one really means to you with the gift of the rose gold version of the tech-heavy smartwatch. Boasting integrated 3D watch faces and with the 42mm model featuring a bezel-less vision design, the Huawei Watch GT2 42mm is a must have for that fashionista in your life. The device is packed with features to improve your loved one’s fitness and overall wellbeing. The smartwatch is powered by Huawei’s first proprietary wearable chip - Kirin A1 and offers unrivalled battery life with up to one week of power on a single charge. This is even with the smart heart-rate monitor and call notification functions switched on. The Huawei Watch GT 42mm’s sleek new form makes it the ideal companion for formal and casual outfits while its advanced features help you stay on top of your health and well-being.

The Huawei Watch GT2 42mm is available in the limited edition Rose Gold variant for Dh1049 with Huawei's Body Fat Smart Scale worth Dh199 free.