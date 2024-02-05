ASUS Zenbook Duo: Best laptop for innovation and lifestyle

For managers or professionals, ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406) is the world’s first dual-screen OLED laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. It combines both performance and productivity into a sleek package and opens new possibilities to enjoy the laptop including a desktop mode, a laptop mode given its detachable full-size Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard and a dual screen mode. It also offers future-proofing alongside its enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features, including integrated acceleration and Windows Copilot.

The latter is a one-of-a-kind experience thanks to two 14-inch 3K 120Hz Lumina OLED touchscreens, which you can leverage for some of the best multimedia and content creation experiences. Connectivity options such as Thunderbolt 4, Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 and HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) make it easy for users to achieve versatile multi-usage scenarios.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA): Best laptop for productivity

We know how crucial AI has become for everyday users, and for that, ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA) is perfect. Up front, you find a 14-inch 3K Lumina OLED 120Hz touchscreen display and inside, a host of high-end hardware. Powering the show is an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Intel Arc graphics and an integrated NPU engine that helps you with getting things done faster. The most impressive part of the machine is its form factor despite all of this power on board, coming in at just 1.2kg and 14.9mm.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500XV): Best laptop for creativity

If you are a student, you might be looking for a laptop option that offers a balance of performance, affordability and durability. In that case, ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M6500XV) checks every box. Its AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, in combination with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, provides ample power for creative projects with Studio driver support and access to a set of exclusive tools. At the same time, if you want to enjoy a few games, NVIDIA specific features such as Max-Q and AI-powered DLSS 3 mean lifelike graphics in your favourite games complemented by the 15.6-inch 3K Lumina OLED 120Hz panel.

