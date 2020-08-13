The Powerphone you need is now available in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

The need for power in our smartphones has never been needed more than it has in the past few months. Our phones have become our workstations, conference rooms, gaming rooms and so much more. Having just a ‘smart’ phone isn’t enough. We need the power to handle our daily lives too. Understanding this need, Samsung launched their all-new Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G.

Work from home? A long gaming session? Need to take notes while you're on a business call? It's all possible on the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G Samsung Gulf Youtube

Power to Work

The Note series has always been a symbol of power and productivity. In today’s new normal’ of working from home or while on the go, the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G are as powerful as your PC but easily fit into your pocket.

Thanks to Samsung DeX, you can wirelessly link your phone to your Smart TV and get a PC experience to work on. All this while you can use your phone to make a call or use another application. Not just that, thanks to partnership with Microsoft, by using the Link to Windows feature you can have seamless integration between phone & PC for multitasking. You can even copy paste or drag and drop files between your PC and Galaxy Note20. Whatever you do change on your PC, will automatically save in the file on your phone with Link to Windows

Wirelessly connect to your TV using Samsung Dex Image Credit: Supplied

The power of the Note series comes from the mighty S Pen. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G is the most powerful S Pen till date. It’s like a real pen thanks to its ultra-low latency and faster response time, but much more than a pen. You can easily sync your handwritten notes across all your devices with Samsung Notes, turn them into texts and convert into PowerPoint, PDF or Microsoft Word. Finish up your work presentation on your phone and even control it with Air Gestures using the S Pen. With an upcoming update, you can see your notes on your PC as they sync to Microsoft Outlook & OneNote too.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes in these gorgeous colours Image Credit: Supplied

Power to Play

Now with the Note series, its not all about work. How ever you like to let loose, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G can keep up with you. Whether we’re talking game play, making home movies with your loved ones, watching your favorite shows or just scrolling through your various feeds, you have nothing to worry about with the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is designed to be your new gaming console. With an astonishing combination of the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display , the 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful processor, and 5G connectivity, it will give you a truly immersive gaming experience. On top of that, Game Booster helps optimise battery life, data usage and network control based on your usage, so you can enjoy all that gaming-action all day long.

Get more control than ever while shooting with the Galaxy Note20 | Note 20 Ultra 5G Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re a film fanatic, the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G will be your go-to devices. You can capture your videos in outstanding 8K quality, and experience super dynamic filming with features such as Zoom Speed Control. You can also give your home movies an extra kick with a wide array of pro movie-like effects and take your videos with your loved ones to the next level.

With the new Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G , you can smoothly play and control two things at once with your Smart TV as the second screen, without any interruption using Samsung DeX. So, imagine streaming a movie on your TV screen from your phone while chatting away on a call with a friend. It’s all possible!

The Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra , are equipped with a 5G HyperFast technology so you can enjoy super-fast connectivity while streaming and gaming on the go. It’s also powered by an all-day Intelligent Battery with up to 4,500mAh of power and super-fast charging technology, so it will never let you down.

Get gifts worth up to Dh1078 when pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra 5G Image Credit: Supplied

Own the Powerphone now

Want to get your hands on the new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra? You can get your Galaxy Note20 in stunning colours such as Mystic Bronze, Green or Grey, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is available in Mystic Bronze, White or Black.

Go ahead and pre-order the Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra now on samsung.com and get exclusive extras worth up to Dh1,078 - including the all-new Galaxy Buds Live or Buds+, free 2 years of Samsung Care+ accidental damage coverage, free delivery, and 0% installment, so you can buy now and pay later. You can even trade in up to 3 of your old devices including your cracked screens, and save up to Dh2,700 on your new Galaxy!