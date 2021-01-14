The 2021 Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is like no laptop you've ever used before Video Credit: Reach by Gulf News

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 features an evolved industrial design, featuring incremental changes to its internal layout to accommodate Asus’ trademark ErgoLift and AAS plus hinge which now lifts the ScreenPad Plus to a more ergonomic angle. Furthermore, you find a set of top-end, high-performance components and internals making up the experience.

Sophisticated finish

Both the chassis and lid of the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 are made of magnesium aluminum alloy that perfectly compliments its prestigious Celestial blue finish. The asymmetric-circle trademark ZenBook pattern gives the device a modern and sophisticated appearance. It weighs only 1.6 kg and is 16.9 mm thin, making it easy to carry with you at all times.

A regular laptop will never be good enough for you again! Image Credit: Reach by GN

Evolved ScreenPad Plus

With last year’s first-generation ZenBook Duo, we saw Asus release the unprecedented ScreenPad Plus giving users the ultimate edge in workflow and multitasking efficiency. With the new 2021 ZenBook Duo 14, you find a new hinge design which incorporates zinc alloy to enhance durability and strength, which in turn is responsible for lifting the 12.6-inch ScreenPad Plus by up to 7 degrees and the laptop itself off the desk. This provides an improved ergonomic experience coupled with the 400 nit display as well as better thermal efficiency.

The ScreenPad Plus comes with several new additions. It features a brand-new Control Center UI that is a lot more snappy. A Control Center button makes it possible to interact with the task bar, with added customisation available for the buttons themselves. With quick access to Launch, you can open your favorite applications on the ScreenPad Plus. You have access to a number of Asus utilities or access to an improved ScreenXpert UI which supports Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic. When you open any of these applications, the Control Panel on ScreenPad Plus opens a corresponding panel suited to each software set, which too is user customisable. Via this, users can seamlessly interact with the Asus ZenBook Duo 14’s primary display.

Frameless NanoEdge display

The 2021 ZenBook Duo 14 features a 400 nit 14-inch FHD display with incredibly slim 4 mm NanoEdge bezels resulting in a 93% screen-to-body ratio. This gives you the maximum amount of display area in a minimal body size. Both the 14-inch display and the ScreenPad Plus come with PANTONE Validation for the most precise color accuracy, featuring Low blue light and Anti-Flicker technology. On its upper display bezel, you also find an ultrathin camera module with a four-element lens. This supports Windows Hello and features a new IR camera algorithm that provides sharper image quality, more accurate white balance and better color saturation.

Coupling with the display experience, the ZenBook Duo 14 boasts Harman Kardon certified audio and the ultimate typing experience given the ergonomic design of the machine. The keyboard on the ZenBook Duo has comfortable, precise dish-shaped keys with a 1.4 mm key travel, the longest of its class. You also find useful Hotkey and Fn key support with a lock option.

A sleek design and two displays! Image Credit: Reach by GN

Impressive specifications

As a thin and light laptop, the 2021 ZenBook Duo 14 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. Each model also supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD storage and 2 Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports. As well as this, you find an array of ports and connectivity on the ZenBook Duo 14 including a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a full size HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, Intel WiFi 6 with Asus’ exclusive WiFi Master and Bluetooth 5.0.

Alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the ZenBook Duo offers Intel Iris Xe graphics enabling better battery life and mobility. The ZenBook Duo 14 also comes with a powerful NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU that is capable of accelerating workloads. You can expect up to 2 times faster performance with smooth gaming and content creation. This also works with NVIDIA Optimus technology to give you the perfect balance between long battery life and performance.

17-hours of battery life

The 2021 ZenBook Duo 14 is available with a 70-watt-hour battery that offers up to 17-hours of battery life. It also offers a fast charge function that charges the battery from 0-60% in under 49 minutes. With Type-C USB Easy Charge support, users can use a wide range of standard and legacy Type-C chargers with the ZenBook Duo 14 as well as ultrafast charging with any Power Deliver (PD) certified charger including the 65-watt fast-charge adaptor provided out of the box. You can even use portable chargers or power banks to top up the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 for that added convenience.

Pricing and availability