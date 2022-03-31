The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is a 2-in-1 portable companion that makes it easier to enjoy everything you love, everywhere. You can use it for studying, working or entertainment with its ability to adapt to a user’s needs and requirements.

World’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop giving users limitless possibilities. It is made of an aluminum alloy weighing only 785g and coming in at 7.9mm thin, making it easy to carry with you. Moreover, its OLED touchscreen display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass and offers a fingerprint resistant coating for scratch and smudge resistance.

Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking of the display, it is a 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR panel with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. For the best multimedia experience, it comes with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.2ms response time, more than 1 billion colors and up to 550 nits of peak brightness. You also find an ultrawide color gamut of 100 per-cent DCI-P3 with Pantone Validation and certification from Dolby Vision to ensure the that HDR content looks vivid and life-like. Complimenting this experience is a set of quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier.

Over the years, Asus panels are known to be top of the range. They not only provide professional-grade true-to-life colors but also blue light reduction for optimal eye care. Regardless of set brightness, they can maintain detail and over long-term use, they are able to prevent burn-in thanks to Samsung’s OLED burn-in refine technology.

2-in-1 versatile modes

Whatever your requirement, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED adapts to your needs. You can consume content, work or just listen in either portrait or landscape orientation, with or without a keyboard which is bundled with the device. This keyboard is slim and easily attaches to the tablet section with a set of strong magnets, a pair of guiding slots and a set of ‘pogo pin’ connectors to ensure a secure and instant connection.

Image Credit: Supplied

With the keyboard, you find full-size keys that are comfortable and natural to type on. They feature a 0.2mm key-cap dish and 1.4mm key travel. There are also multiple function keys are the top, which allow for easy access to brightness controls, media functions and more. The touchpad on the keyboard is up to 50 per-cent larger than industry standards and supports multi-touch and Windows Precision Touchpad multi-gesture input with up to 4-finger gestures.

As a standalone tablet, you can take advantage of Asus’ Pen 2.0 stylus. Whether you are retouching pictures, designing graphics or simply taking notes, the stylus is an extremely handy tool. It supports 4,096 different levels of pressure with a 5g tip for creating fine details. The overall experience is also more responsive with a 266Hz touch sampling rate and less than 36ms of latency. Depending on your use case, it comes with 4 interchangeable pen tips (2H, HB, H, and B) to meet your needs. Via a hidden Type-C USB port, you can recharge the stylus in just 30 minutes for over 140 hours of usage. An LED indicator tells you the charge status of the pen and it connects easily to your device via Bluetooth.

User experience and battery life

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium Sliver N6000 quad-core processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 256GB of SSD storage. This allows for multitasking and compatibility with a wide selection of software. Furthermore, you find a new experience with Microsoft Windows 11 for added customisation and Intel’s Bridge technology which lets you run Android applications.

Image Credit: Supplied

In terms of hardware connectivity, the tablet features two Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports which support DisplayPort, data transfer and power delivery. Additionally, it offers a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card reader. The power button on the slate also doubles as a fingerprint scanner and both the front and back of the device has cameras. There is a 5MP camera for video calls on the front and a 13MP rear facing camera for high-resolution photos.

As far as battery is concerned, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 50Whr cell. This gives you over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge with integrated Battery Health Charging technology to reduce battery expansion and increase longevity. You can recharge the tablet with any Power Delivery (PD) certified charger, including the supplied 65W fast charge adapter that comes with the device to juice up from 0-60 per-cent in 39 minutes.

Pricing and availability