Systems Limited (Techvista Systems) partners with UiPath to accelerate AI and automation adoption

Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a leading global system integrator company, has entered a strategic partnership with UiPath, a global leader in agentic automation. This partnership enables Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) to leverage agentic automation solutions provided by the UiPath Platform to help organisations transform operations and achieve measurable outcomes through intelligent, adaptive, and self-orchestrating automation ecosystems. By combining Systems Limited’s enterprise transformation expertise with UiPath’s advanced automation capabilities, the partnership aims to redefine efficiency, compliance and business agility.

The partnership will focus on enabling large-scale, cloud-first automation and hybrid deployment models that integrate AI, machine learning, and agentic automation to drive intelligent decision-making. With a distinct emphasis on ethical AI and regulatory alignment, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) delivers secure, enterprise-grade automation frameworks built for scalability, transparency, and long-term value creation.

The UiPath Platform empowers enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimise complex business processes. It is the first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation and is designed to transform the way humans work, accelerating the shift towards a new era of agentic automation where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision-making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionises industries.

First enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation

Enterprises can now integrate RPA, AI, and agentic automation within a unified ecosystem, embedding intelligence across numerous platforms through plug and play integration, and General Counsel business processes while ensuring regulatory alignment and data governance. This approach allows enterprises to embed intelligence into workflows, orchestrate cross-functional processes, and achieve enhanced productivity and predictive insights with minimal manual intervention.