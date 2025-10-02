Systems Limited (Techvista Systems) gets 2025-26 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

Microsoft honours Systems Limited (Techvista) for its valuable solutions and innovation
Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a global SI company, has become a part of AI Business Solution’s 2025-26 Microsoft Inner Circle for the 5th consecutive year.
Based on significant achievements, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) was selected to be a part of the Inner Circle, the top echelon of Microsoft’s AI Business Solutions global network of partners. Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel.
Members of the 2025-26 Inner Circle are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026. During these occasions, they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.
“Achieving the Microsoft Inner Circle recognition for the fifth time is a reaffirmation of Systems Limited’s role as a trusted leader in advancing Microsoft AI Business Solutions,” says Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director at Systems Limited.
This accentuates our ability to consistently deliver meaningful enterprise transformation for our customers, empowering them to harness AI, cloud, digital, and data to unlock new sources of growth and resilience.
“Our journey with Microsoft is defined by a shared vision: to reimagine industries, create sustainable impact, and set new benchmarks for innovation across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. I extend my gratitude to our clients, partners, and teams whose confidence and collaboration have made this recognition possible.”
Khurram Majeed, General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Systems Limited (Techvista Systems), expressed his pride in earning the prestigious Microsoft Inner Circle 2025-26 membership for the fifth consecutive year.
This achievement demonstrates our deep and long-standing relationship with Microsoft as a strategic ally delivering AI-driven solutions across new landscapes, accelerating technology-led growth and business impact for global enterprises.
“My sincere congratulations to our team for making this achievement consistently possible, and gratitude to our customers for their continued confidence in us.”
“Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes,” adds Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. “They empower organisations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. “These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernise operations, streamline decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation.”
Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) is committed to helping enterprises accelerate their AI-driven transformation by using the full power of Microsoft AI Business Solutions. Working closely with Microsoft, It combines deep industry expertise with next-generation technologies to deliver solutions that unlock efficiency, resilience, and sustainable growth.
As a Microsoft partner, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) has proven expertise across AI Business Solutions, Cloud and AI Platforms, and Security ecosystem. By embedding AI into every layer of the business — from operations and customer engagement to decision intelligence — Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) empowers organisations to reimagine how they work, compete, and grow in today’s digital economy.
The company's consistent recognition by Microsoft reflects its ability to translate innovation into real business outcomes for customers across diverse industry verticals.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.