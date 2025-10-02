Systems Limited (Techvista Systems) gets 2025-26 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems), a global SI company, has become a part of AI Business Solution’s 2025-26 Microsoft Inner Circle for the 5th consecutive year.

Based on significant achievements, Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa (Techvista Systems) was selected to be a part of the Inner Circle, the top echelon of Microsoft’s AI Business Solutions global network of partners. Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel.

Members of the 2025-26 Inner Circle are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026. During these occasions, they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

“Achieving the Microsoft Inner Circle recognition for the fifth time is a reaffirmation of Systems Limited’s role as a trusted leader in advancing Microsoft AI Business Solutions,” says Asif Peer, Group CEO and Managing Director at Systems Limited.