Does your TV capture the thrills and heartbreaks of the world’s biggest sporting event? Does your sound system place you right in the centre of all the footballing action in Qatar? If not, it’s time for a full upgrade.

Luckily, it’s easier than ever with Sony’s attractive discounts and special offers across its range of best-in-class products. Watch your favourite teams battle it out on the field, in an immersive viewing experience that is the next best thing to being in the football stadium.

With all-new purchases of the Sony BRAVIA TVs X75K and 55inch above models, you get exclusive access to sports and entertainment, including a subscription to view the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup™ courtesy of TOD, official streaming platform.

Go for the new XR Master Series A95K TV that reproduces content the way humans see and hear, delivering an incredibly lifelike experience. It understands how the human eye focuses, cross-analysing images to give real-life depth, extraordinary contrast and vivid colours making your perfect partner to live football excitement, right from your living room. Your front-row ticket to the stadium.

Image Credit: Supplied

Just as intensely natural and realistic is the picture quality in Sony’s XR X95K, where the XR Backlight Master Drive control thousands of mini LEDs precisely to offer deep contrasts and dazzling lights. Its patented technology delivers blur-free picture quality during fast-moving action – perfect to catch the lightning-speed free kicks and all the football action.

Celebrate the sound of victory all around you!

Complement these TVs with the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar with 360 Spatial sound mapping. Three front speakers, a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X offer an immersive surround sound experience. HT-A3000 is bundled with SA-SW3 Subwoofer to further enhance the system. Bring home the stadium experience home with this combo for just Dh2,999.

Your Game. Nothing Else.

Sony also has more great offers to completely immerse yourself into the action, cutting out all distractions. Its award-winning noise-cancelling headphones WH-1000XM5 keep out more high and mid frequency sounds than ever before. Eight microphones accurately capture ambient sounds, with a noise-cancelling, auto NC optimiser that ensures nothing comes between you and your game.

Celebrate your winning moments with Sony ZV vlogging cameras

For content creators out there, this is the perfect time to up your game. Sony has put together a tempting package that includes the ZV-E10 interchangeable-lens vlogging camera, a mic, grip and carry case for just Dh2,999.

Along with features designed for vloggers such as a product showcase setting, bokeh switch, and still/movie/slow and quick motion button that is easily accessible, ZV-E10 has a large-format image wsensor that maximises light collection. You can produce 4K movies with high-quality images with less noise even in dimly lit settings. It’s easy to operate with the vari-angle LCD screen opening to the side so that you can check your frames even while shooting from high or low positions. An ergonomic grip makes for a safe and stable hold and flexible connectivity ensures easy sharing.

Image Credit: Supplied