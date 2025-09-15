Starlink faces 'service outage' again: Electromagnetic storm to blame?

The Earth's atmosphere heats up and expands, increasing atmospheric drag on satellites orbiting close to the planet.

For satellites like Starlink in LEO (around 300-550 km altitude), this increased drag forces them to descend faster and can prematurely shorten their operational life.

NASA research shows strong geomagnetic activity can reduce Starlink satellites' lifespan by up to 10 days or more, accelerating re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.