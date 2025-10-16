Sber showcases key AI solutions at Gitex Global

Sber and its partner companies showcased their key AI solutions at Gitex Global and acquainted visitors with their upcoming AI Journey conference, which will take place from November 19-21 in Moscow.

At the exhibition, visitors explored the capabilities of the GigaChat neural network model, GigaStudio website, landing page generator, Smile and Pay technology, and engaged in real-time interactive image creation with Kandinsky neural network, and created music tracks using SymFormer AI service, including vocals in Arabic.

The AIRI Institute presented eight of its solutions, including CADrille, a project for restoring 3D models of industrial parts and image generation for the e-commerce industry; Vintix, an action model capable of self-correction during inference; LLM Microscope, a framework for evaluating the internal properties of language models; and others.

The Speech Technology Center offered a range of B2B and B2G developments, including GridID, an analytical platform with AI agents that automatically identifies significant events in big data and accelerates decision-making; Smart Tracker FRS, a software complex for video identification systems that has already proven effective in over 500 projects; as well as an intelligent platform for managing and analysing information within organisations.

“Undoubtedly, Gitex is a landmark event that brings together leaders from the AI industry from around the world,” says Andrey Belevtsev, Senior Vice President, Head of the Technology Development Division at Sberbank. “We see immense value in this participation, not only in terms of learning best practices and having the opportunity to hear from leading global speakers first, but also in promoting Russian developments on the international stage, enhancing Russia's authority and positioning in the technological race, as well as popularising the largest international conference on artificial intelligence in Russia, AI Journey.

“Our exhibition aims to help us look together into the future of technology and innovation, which is becoming a part of our present thanks to artificial intelligence. As a technology company, Sber plays a part in creating this future by offering cutting-edge solutions and products based on the latest advancements in machine learning, big data analytics, and process automation.”

AI Journey is an annual international conference that brings together leading professionals in the field of artificial intelligence. The event focuses on modern AI developments, their impact on scientific achievements, economic development, and public life, as well as promoting innovative technologies among young people. Last year, more than 200 speakers from different countries, including Russia, India, and China, presented at AI Journey.