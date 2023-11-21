Black Friday, falling on the cusp of the festive period, is the perfect time to treat yourself or your loved ones to a personal computer. But the end of the year means having to make the right choice. Amidst all the products in the market and the promotions that run during the time, it is easy to get confused and choose a product that might not be the best value for money, even though it may be heavily discounted. But if you are reading this, you’ve come to the right place to not only maximise on offers but also get the best bang for your buck.

More than just an offer

Throughout the Black Friday period, Asus has a wide range of offers and exclusives running across its eShop , and other channels like Amazon’s White Friday and Noon’s Yellow Friday . Falling on Asus’ anniversary, you have the chance to take advantage of an up to extra 30 per cent savings too via its online shop.

But instead of being meager discounts to drive demand or clear inventory, these are on some of the best products available on the market. They feature the latest hardware catering to a wide range of people, including hardcore gamers, working professionals and creatives. We’ve put ourselves in your shoes to recommend a range of Asus notebooks that may not be the most heavily discounted during this sale but hit the spot for both value and utility.

Smart shopping

Knowing that on-the-go professionals love having flexibility, Asus’ Vivobook range including the Go 14 Flip and S 14 Flip is perfect for them. The convertible 360-degree form factor helps you make your way around tight working spaces while touchscreen and stylus support, especially on the up to 2K resolution displays, make your interaction natural.

Going one step up, creatives can opt for the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, an Asus eShop exclusive that strikes the right chord. The value for money comes in the world’s leading 15.6-inch 3K OLED display alongside high-end CPU and GPU processing power, which lets you make buttery smooth video edits and impressively quick 3D renders alike. Moreover, its long-lasting battery helps you stay productive no matter where you are.

Image Credit: Supplied

And for those wanting to benefit from power without any sacrifice in durability, the TUF-series is your answer. With both the TUF F-series and A-series on offer, you can take advantage of military grade hardware, the latest Intel or AMD processors and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series in terms of graphics power. This means no more skipped frames, gaming at the highest quality visuals and the lowest latency, giving you an extra edge when it comes to both single-player and multi-player gaming.

Make the right choice