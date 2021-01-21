It's Epic! Image Credit: Supplied

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from 2020, it’s that our technology holds power to enable a better and safer future. A smartphone holds a huge position in this larger scheme of things and it’s not just a device for simple communication anymore. Keeping this in mind, Samsung brings you its most epic smartphone offering yet with the new Galaxy S21 Series 5G.

Designed with a unique contour-cut camera to create a revolution in photography — letting you capture cinematic 8K video and 108MP shots, all in one go, and with Galaxy's fastest chip ever, toughest glass, hyper-fast 5G speeds, and an all-day battery to keep you going, things just got really epic with the Galaxy S21 Series 5G.

Available for pre-order on Samsung.com, the new Galaxy S21 Series 5G is currently on offer with gifts worth up to Dh1147.

The all new Samsung Galaxy S21 Series 5G Samsung Youtube

Highest Resolution in a Smartphone

When you think smartphone cameras, there’s no way you don’t think of a Samsung smartphone. The new pro-grade camera with 108MP resolution on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, goes beyond anything you’ve ever seen before, leading the way in smartphone photography. What you want to capture might not always be right in front of you. Knowing this, Samsung introduced the 100X Space Zoom on last year’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. This year they take it a step further with a breakthrough Dual Zoom system, which lets you zoom in faster, smoother and sharper than with any zoom in the Galaxy series! You can zoom into the sunrise on the beach or capture epic shots of the mesmerizing Dubai skyline – coupled with the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 108MP camera, you can capture so much detail that you can just zoom in and crop your photos.

Now with Samsung's latest Dual Zoom technology, zoom 100X with ease and stability Image Credit: Supplied

You know those moments where you have to choose between shooting a gorgeous video of golden hour or taking a stunning show? You never have to make that choice again. With the highest resolution video available in a smartphone — that’s four times as many pixels as 4K, you can record in 8K 24fps, and get crisp footage that looks better than the cinema. And with 8K Video Snap, you can pull high-resolution 33MP photos straight from your 8K video – so you never miss a moment. If you’re a content creator, with the all-new Directors’ vlogger view, you can record yourself with the front camera in a small window on top of what you’re recording with the rear camera – how epic is that?

If you love taking pictures of your loved ones and want to get that amazing snap with the click of a button, there’s the Studio-like Portrait mode which is now enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver the ideal lighting in your photos — analysing faces, lighting angles and direction, and mapping depth of field. All the new technology possible to create a stunning shot, so you don’t have to fuss over choosing a filter.

Fastest Chip in a Galaxy. So Epic.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features the Galaxy's first 5nm processor, packing epic power and speed into a smaller chipset. This outstanding upgrade means faster learning and more intelligence from your new device. Also, get up to 5,000mAh long-lasting power (largest in any S Series) that lasts beyond 24 hours with All-day Intelligent Battery, even with Hyper-fast 5G speeds.

Epic Display

With the dynamic AMOLED 2X, you can enjoy the most vivid and brightest display in a Galaxy smartphone. It’s the most stunning experience at 1500 nits, with 100% colour volume which lets you see accurate and realistic colours – even under sunlight while you’re lazing on the beach.

The Super Smooth 120Hz display is Samsung’s smoothest scrolling screen. You get both fast touch response and smooth action, taking you to a boss-level viewing and gaming experience.

Exclusive colours

The Galaxy S21 Series comes in a new palette of Phantom colours – Phantom Black, Silver, Violet, Grey, White and Pink. Exclusively on Samsung.com, you can also select from 5 unique colours at no extra charge – Phantom Red and Gold for Galaxy S21+, and Phantom Titanium, Navy and Brown for Galaxy S21 Ultra. These colours complement the contour-cut camera’s sophisticated black pattern design and are so epic, it will be so hard for you to choose.

Epic colours for epic smartphones Samsung Youtube

Galaxy SmartTag

At this year’s Samsung Unpacked, the company also released the all-new Galaxy SmartTag which helps you keep a tag on what you may usually lose – keys or wallet, and your Galaxy S21 Series 5G will prompt you if you leave it behind and the object’s last location.

Choose epic before it’s too late