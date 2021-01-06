The Samsung S20 FE brings everything the fans want, all in one device Video Credit: Samsung Gulf YouTube

In this roller-coaster of a year, ‘value-for-money’ has been redefined. In the world of smartphones, it’s become crucial for brands to provide more for less. Understanding this necessity and having a deep insight into the core passions of their fans, Samsung brought about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. With the groundbreaking device, Samsung seeks to empower all kinds of Galaxy fans to create and do more of what they love without the worry of cost.

Click away

The Galaxy S20 FE’s multiple cameras with its epic features are paving the way for you to be a pro-level content creator. With the combination of 3x Optical Zoom and 30x Super Resolution Zoom, you'll nail those impressive far-fetched shots without moving an inch. Thanks to Galaxy’s biggest dual-pixel sensor, darkness won’t stop you from shooting vivid and clear photos at night. You can also shoot multiple frames at once, processing them into one, detailed night time photo. If you are aiming to fascinate followers with your content, the Single Take feature guarantees that you shoot and keep multiple formats at once, with just a single tap. All you have to do is to shoot for up to 15 seconds and then let your phone do the work. Once it's done, head to the Gallery to discover a variety of videos, photos, and more.

Selfies all day with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Image Credit: Supplied

All-day battery

The Galaxy S20 FE battery is as powerful as your ambition and it will keep up with your endless inspiration. The intelligent 4500mAh battery powers your days and nights, yet saves charge for when you really need it.

Something for eveyrone

With a wide array of alluring shades and a sleek matte finish, the Galaxy S20 FE will elevate your style anywhere. Be a trendsetter and pick a unique color of your choice, including chic neutrals (Cloud Navy and Cloud White), ethereal pastels (Cloud Lavender and Cloud Mint), as well as warmer pops (Cloud Red and Cloud Orange).

Get as close as you need to, to get the perfect shot Image Credit: Supplied

Want to own the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

On top of bringing innovations for the fans to explore their possibilities, Samsung has launched Create #withGalaxy, inviting passionate Galaxy fans to express their inner artist. Through the new platform, Galaxy fans can pick one of seven fun challenges and show off their talents in a video for the official Create #withGalaxy music track, “Ain’t Gonna Stop”, by regionally renowned artists – Daffy and Flipperachi. This electrifying track is already listed in the Top Khaleeji Hits on Spotify, and it is set to inspire Galaxy fans to create vibrant content. Get featured in their music video and stand a chance to win a Galaxy S20 FE!

And here is the music video made by you, the Galaxy Fans:

For the fans, By the fans Samsung Gulf YouTube