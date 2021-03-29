The launch of the new Porsche Taycan comes at a time when the Government of Dubai and the UAE are promoting the use of electric cars and e-mobility in a sustainable living environment.
This governmental drive is supported by Porsche Centre Dubai through the continuous expansion of the local charging infrastructure.
At present, 33 alternating current (AC) chargers and 1 direct current (DC) charger have been set up at Porsche facilities across Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. The Porsche Taycan can be charged on either side using AC or by DC on the right side.
Owners will be able to enjoy complete peace of mind by charging their vehicle at home with the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect. Installation is arranged with the help of trained and certified suppliers.
Furthermore, a collaboration with various institutions, such as malls and hotels, ensures ongoing efforts to expand the charging network for customers and owners of electric or hybrid vehicles.
“The launch of the first all-electric Porsche in Dubai and the northern emirates places us at the forefront in terms of encouraging sustainability and e-mobility in the region, which is something we are proud of,” says K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles. “The Taycan marks the beginning of the future for Porsche. The first all-electric sports car brings together multiple innovations.”