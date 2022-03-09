Poco, a popular technology brand among the world's young techies, launched Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro last month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2022, the world's most influential exhibition for the mobile industry. This was the company's first official showcase at MWC under its Poco brand.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is the brand's latest smartphone that packs a flagship-level experience, but at a value price for young tech enthusiasts who demand a device that can handle heavy everyday use. With cutting-edge features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, Snapdragon 5G processor, and 67W turbocharging, Poco X4 Pro 5G delivers all-round high-end performance for day-to-day use, gaming and budding professional photography. For those seeking an ultimate entertainment experience on the move, Poco M4 Pro packs a 90Hz AMOLED display combined with dual speakers, a 64MP high-resolution main camera, powered by a high-performance MediaTek Helio G96, and of course 33W Pro fast charging.

"This launch is a key milestone for our brand,” said Kevin Qiu, Head of Poco Global. “At Poco, we strive to surpass customer expectations and go above and beyond to provide the best experience at an affordable price. With Poco X4 Pro 5G, we are setting the industry standard for this segment, and with these prominent flagship-level features, we truly take the user experience to the next level. For consumers looking for a superior and fun entertainment experience at an unbeatable price, Poco M4 Pro is a highly competitive option."

Image Credit: Supplied

Ace your day-to-day use with an all-round flagship-level experience

Poco X4 Pro 5G's large 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay screen not only catches the eye but also operates at a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and immersive true-to-life visual experience. This is the first time that Poco has employed AMOLED for X-series. This, in addition to the 360Hz touch sampling rate, means the smartphone responds to every movement in no time at all. Every scroll, swipe or drag on screen offers less lag. And every colour is vibrant and larger than life thanks to DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The AMOLED display featuring 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution can automatically adjust its brightness to match its surroundings. In addition, with a SGS Eye Care Certification to boot, Poco X4 Pro 5G's screen is softer on its users' eyes during long gaming sessions.

Poco X4 Pro 5G has a powerful 108MP sensor at the helm of its camera. It measures in at an impressive 1/1.52" making it one of the world's highest resolution sensors available, and is the first time used on a Poco. Paired with the sensor's 9-in-1 binning technology, the sensor captures more light for improved clarity and brings out the most from every shot.

The device is also accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP micro camera on the rear, while a 16MP sensor sits on the front. Whether on the hunt for the best shots while on top of snow-capped mountains, in the heart of downtown, or in the mood for a spontaneous selfie, Poco X4 Pro 5G captures every scene precisely and clearly. It comes with a range of features such as a panoramic selfie option to make sure everyone stays in the shot, no matter how big the gathering. It also offers slow motion, dual-video, time-lapse video, super macro, movie filters and kaleidoscope to breathe life and a dash of excitement into any footage to make it truly attention-grabbing.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 695 5G processor built on 6nm production technology, bringing flagship-level speed and efficiency. The octa-core CPU is headed up by two Arm Cortex-A78 performance cores that can reach speeds up to 2.2GHz. In addition to 8GB of RAM, Poco X4 Pro 5G offers an extra 3GB transformed from the 256GB of ROM thanks to Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, making it ideal for lag-free mobile gaming and providing a smooth, 5G-ready user experience.

And with a whopping 5,000mAh battery, users can scroll, browse and game all day and night with more than 15 hours video playback, 25 hours of reading, 191 hours of music playing back to back. When the device finally is running low on juice, users can get back to the action in no time thanks to 67W turbocharging — Poco X4 Pro 5G can charge 70 per cent in just 22 minutes, a mere coffee break, and can be fully charged in only 41 minutes. In addition, Poco X4 Pro 5G delivers an immersive entertainment experience by offering dual speakers for loud and clear stereo sound, and a Z-axis linear motor for stronger vibrations with a crisper and more accurate feedback while gaming. The smartphone also supports the all-new MIUI 13, with new features and performance improvements to optimize the user experience.

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro is an entertainment powerhouse that combines unbeatable value for money, quality and performance. Its 6.43-inch screen uses AMOLED DotDisplay for the first time in any Poco M series and has a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, offering a high sensitivity to every interaction with the device.

The DCI-P3 wide gamut brings every colour to life, and the display has a brightness rating of up to 1,000 nits. It can automatically adjust its brightness according to its surroundings for uninterrupted entertainment, and is certificated by SGS for both Eye Care Display and Seamless Display for long-haul viewing sessions. Reading Mode 3.0 allows users to switch to a warmer colour temperature to reduce eye strain, especially at night. Users can also add a paper texture to the text background for a more authentic experience. All of this runs at 2400x1800 FHD+ resolution, which means users can enjoy smooth use for everything from catching up with the latest vlogs to endless social media scrolling, all the while enjoying a sharp, vivid and a colourful visual experience.

Ultimate entertainment experiences at an unbeatable price

The triple camera set-up with a 64MP high-resolution main camera takes sharp, clear and detailed photos, and is the first of its kind to debut in the M-series. Rounding out the triple set-up is an 8MP ultra-wide camera for bringing the bigger moments into perspective thanks to a wider, 118° angle. While the 2MP macro lens can get up close and personal to capture spectacular shots of the micro world we rarely have the chance to see in detail. The triple camera also comes with features that empower users to capture any and every moment of their day in vivid detail including slow motion video, time-lapse video and night mode. Of course, if selfies are a must for their social media content, the 16MP front camera more than lives up to the challenge of keeping its users looking their best.

Poco M4 Pro weighs in at just 179.5g and is 8.09mm thick, making it the lightest Poco smartphone to date. But the lighter body doesn't mean sacrificing versatility. It's equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery that can last more than two days. Plus, Poco M4 Pro's 33W Pro fast charging fully recharges itself in only an hour — just enough time for a bite to eat. Fortunately, if time is of the essence, charge Poco M4 Pro for only 10 minutes, which amounts to a substantial two hours of video playback.

Under the hood, Poco M4 Pro carries the MediaTek Helio G96, a high-performance chipset that can handle anything the user might throw at it. A lightning-fast 2.05GHz octa-core CPU and ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU offer Poco M4 Pro all the power it needs to give users the ultimate entertainment experience. And for added measure to ensure that it operates at peak performance, LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus is designed to keep moderate temperate, no matter how long and how frequently Poco M4 Pro is used.

If the 8GB of RAM isn't enough, Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology enables the transfer of an extra 3GB from the 256GB of ROM. Storage can be expanded to up to 1TB, meaning it's capable of storing a personal library of up to 500 videos, 250,000 songs, and 500,000 photos, assuming one MP3 is equal to 4MB, one image 2MB, and one movie 2GB. Poco M4 Pro also comes with dual speakers for immersive sound experience, a Z-axis linear motor for responsive haptic feedback, and the all-new MIUI 13 for a stable and engaging user experience.

True to its nature as an all-round ace and an entertainment hub, Poco is adding one more service to its list of inaugural features for the latest devices. YouTube's subscription service, YouTube Premium will come pre-installed on both Poco X4 Pro 5G and POCO M4 Pro - a first for any Poco phone. To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy YouTube Premium for up to two months completely free. This means two months of ad-free, offline viewing and uninterrupted access to video and music content across the YouTube platform.

Product availability

Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in three colours: laser black, laser blue, and Poco yellow. It’s available in 8GB+256GB at a retail price of Dh1,349 via official sales channels.

Poco M4 Pro is also available in three colours: power black, cool blue, and Poco yellow. It’s available in two variants: 6GB+128GB at a retail price of Dh899 and 8GB+256GB at a retail price of Dh1,049 via official sales channels.

There is limited early-bird price available now for Poco M4 Pro 6GB+128GB for Dh799 only on official e-commerce channels.