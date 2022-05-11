The new Poco F4 GT is a performance-oriented smartphone for those who want a high-end stylish device. It features an array of hardware and software enhancements to make it the ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Peak performance

The Poco F4 GT is equipped with Qualcomm’s most advanced 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset running MIUI 13 for Poco, based on Android 12. The SoC is built on a 4nm process and includes an octa-core processor clocked at 3.0GHz. This provides 20 per cent faster CPU performance and up to 50 per cent better GPU performance pairing well with the smartphone’s 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and upgraded 128/256GBUFS 3.1 ROM respectively, suited for high-end gaming.

Image Credit: Supplied

To ensure an unrestricted experience, the Poco F4 GT packs LiquidCool Technology 3.0, which is one of the industry’s most sophisticated cooling systems. Even in intense gaming scenarios that tend to generate a huge amount of heat, the cooling solutions ensure both stability and peak performance.

120W HyperCharge

With the Poco F4 GT, you find the first smartphone from the manufacturer with a dual-cell battery design and support for 120W charging. The 4,700mAh battery allows for a 0-100 per cent full charge in only 17 minutes. For those wanting to game while charging their smartphones, a full charge is possible in 27 minutes, eliminating your low battery anxiety mid-game.

Poco has ensured that this charging speed is safe and does little to no damage to the battery on the smartphone. It uses MTW (Multiple Tab Winding) technology along with a dual-charge pump design to maximise charging efficiency when gaming. To further preserve battery health and life, Adaptive Charge minimises the amount of time the battery spends in the critical 80-100 per cent range overnight.

Image Credit: Supplied

Magnetic pop-up triggers

To maximise its gaming capabilities, the Poco F4 GT features magnetic pop-up triggers. These transform the device into a gaming machine with the triggers offering a controller-like experience and apex-level precision. The pop-up triggers are designed with magnetic levitation technology and can handle 1.5 million presses with ease.

During gaming, the pop-up triggers showcase greatly stable, responsive and durable performance. In fact, they act as a gamer’s secret skill, which can be customised to specific buttons instead of the buttons you see on your screen. To take things one step further, you can even use the pop-up triggers as a shortcut button to activate the Poco F4 GT’s camera, screen recording or flashlight.

True-to-life visuals

The Poco F4 GT boasts a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 2,400x1,080 FHD+ resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel is tailor-made for gaming enthusiasts offering a 480Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming. Compared to a curved display, the flat panel also minimises accidental touches, which is important when gaming.

But even for content consumption, the 10-bit TrueColor Display is no slouch offering a strong 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ certification and up to 800nits of brightness, which means more vibrant and closer to real-life colours. It also features 1,920Hz high frequency PWM dimming to protect your eyes without sacrificing colour quality in low-light conditions.

Pricing and availability