Technology brand Poco held the global launch of its F4 and X4 GT smartphones in the UAE, showcasing their latest devices with best-in-class chipsets that deliver powerful performance while remaining budget-friendly.

Poco F4 offers all the strength of a flagship smartphone with efficient power consumption. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 flagship processor, Poco F4 brings to the table the brand’s highest frequency prime core yet. Poco X4 GT is an affordable performance speedster optimised for efficient and smooth performance in all aspects of gaming and entertainment. Poco X4 GT is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, giving users best-in-class power efficiency while reaching new heights in processor performance.

“Poco’s flagship products have always required best-in-class performance on all fronts, and as we present Poco F4 and Poco X4 GT, we’re confident that we’ve achieved just that. We are excited to venture forward with the Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipsets,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at Poco Global. “Meeting the highest standards for top-quality entertainment while maintaining competitive affordability, is the approach that embodies the Poco experience.”

Poco F4: Powerful flagship

Image Credit: Supplied

Poco F4 is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 flagship chipset and features a 7nm processor with 5G support. The device has Poco’s highest frequency prime core running at 3.2GHz. Poco F4’s processing power offers shortened app loading times, supporting high graphic games and a smooth scrolling experience on web pages and apps. High-level performance is sustained with its 3,112mm² super big vapor chamber by upgrading to LiquidCool Technology 2.0. Poco F4’s flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM enable faster data access, and is great for multitasking between demanding applications.

Poco F4 is the thinnest model to date in the Poco lineup. The device boasts a 6.67" E4 AMOLED screen and an ultra-tiny 2.76mm DotDisplay, one of the smallest in the industry. The flagship-level display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency. With a screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits, Poco F4 ensures every moment is displayed at its ideal value for detail and contrast. Dual speakers, verified with Dolby Atmos, add to the immersive experience by delivering dynamic and crystal-clear sound. Its immersive user experience and high-performance functionality make it the most cost-effective device in terms of offering across-the-board strength in the flagship segment.

Poco F4’s triple rear camera setup features the first-ever addition of optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the device’s 64MP main camera. This delivers clear and sharp photos even in low light, for near-perfect digital replicas of the moments that are captured. Accompanying the 64MP main camera is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Together, this triple array captures even the finest details. Poco F4’s 4K-equipped camera setup comes with tons of fun and convenient features, including Panoramic Selfie Mode, Night Mode, AI Skyscaping 4.0 and AI Erase 2.0.

Poco F4 comes with a 4,500mAh battery and a 67W turbo charging, taking only 38 minutes to fully charge. With 100 per cent battery power, it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 21 hours of video playback and 119 hours of music playback. The device utilises Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, a method of fast charging that circuits electric currents into two split directions for improved charging speed and stability, sustaining the highest level of performance over long periods of time.

Poco X4 GT: Focus on gaming and entertainment

Image Credit: Supplied

Poco X4 GT carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and advanced TSMC 5nm processor, giving users fast performance while maintaining low power consumption and avoiding overheating. Poco X4 GT offers flagship-level LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM, making this device one of Poco’s fastest for RAM and storage, and extremely adept in supporting high-frame-rate gaming. The LiquidCool Technology 2.0 cooling system can keep the SoC cool and maintain smooth performance, allowing users to push the device to the limit.

Available for the first time on a Poco device is Poco X4 GT’s innovative 20.5:9 LCD display ratio, making the device comfortable to grip and easy to hold. Offer one of the best LCDs on the market, it comes with Poco’s first LCD True Display. The display color temperature adjustment is contingent upon external environmental light conditions, allowing comfortable viewing. To provide a comfortable viewing experience, Poco X4 GT enables hardware-level harmful blue light reduction by up to 30 per cent. Poco X4 GT brings one billion colours and supports DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for sharper contrast and richer detail on-screen.

Poco X4 GT charges its 5,080mAh high-density battery quickly and safely with 67W turbo charging, powering up to 100 per cent charge in just 46 minutes.It can be charged up to 25 per cent in 6 minutes, and up to 85 per cent in 30 minutes. Aided by Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, it enables you to game for more than 90 minutes with just 10 minutes of charging.

Sporting a versatile triple rear camera setup and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Poco X4 GT doubles as a 4K camera with convenient and cool features that help users reach their creative potential. Featuring a 64MP main camera, a 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, to capture every detail, near or far. And for high-quality selfies, the 16MP front camera has users well-covered. Coming with 19 stellar vlog templates pre-installed, as well as the Drafts function, users will be able to film and edit quality content from the get-go.

Poco adds one more service to both the smartphones. Users can enjoy the premium after-sales service, which offers a one-time free screen repair service during the first 6 months after purchase.

Availability and price

• Poco F4 comes in three colours: Night Black, Moonlight Silver and Nebula Green. Available in one variant: 8GB+256GB. It is available from 25 June 2022, with prices starting from Dh1,499 from official e-commerce channels, Noon and Amazon.