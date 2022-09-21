Abu Dhabi: Oracle on Wednesday announced the opening of an innovation hub in Abu Dhabi to help foster digital innovation and support the growth of Abu Dhabi's knowledge economy.

Located at Oracle’s Abu Dhabi office on Al Reem island, the new facility has been named the ‘Al Mustaqbal Oracle Innovation Hub’. The hub was inaugurated by Dr Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority at an event that was attended by key Abu Dhabi Government leaders and Oracle executives.

Dr Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority said: “The Oracle Innovation Hub is the perfect place where countless minds will join hands to share knowledge, inspire, collaborate, innovate and empower new creations in Abu Dhabi. The hub is also an ongoing commitment towards creating an enabling ecosystem for the youth to succeed and contribute to the growth of the digital economy.”

“We look forward to seeing the newly inaugurated hub as a platform for organisations across public and private sectors, including SMBs, to accelerate their digital transformation and benefit from the most recent innovations."

"The ‘Al Mustaqbal Oracle Innovation Hub’ will act as a platform for Abu Dhabi’s public sector entities, Oracle customers and partners to better understand the potential of emerging technologies and co-create industry specific innovations with top Oracle experts. The hub will also offer training and upskilling programs in latest digital technologies for Abu Dhabi’s Emirati students, entrepreneurs, and women in tech."

“At Oracle, we are committed to supporting Abu Dhabi Digital Authority’s mandate to leverage emerging technologies to simplify the lives of the Abu Dhabi community and deliver a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative, and secure”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “The Al Mustaqbal Oracle Innovation Hub is designed to serve as a centre for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and exploration of numerous growth possibilities that can be achieved with latest cloud technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT).”

“Oracle has been present in Abu Dhabi for nearly three decades, and our solutions are at the heart of some of the most inspiring transformations in the Emirate, and across the UAE. Oracle continues to invest in Abu Dhabi with latest digital infrastructure, expert capabilities, and technology solutions”, said Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Technology Cloud, Middle East and Africa, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle. “The recent launch of our dedicated Abu Dhabi cloud region, followed by the opening of the Al Mustaqbal Oracle Innovation Hub today are latest examples of our continued investment in the Emirate. We are confident that the new hub will act as a catalyst to inspire and empower creative ideas that will support the digital future of Abu Dhabi.”