The Oppo Reno series is known to bring the best video and photo capabilities to its users with every iteration. This time, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G packs the best performance and camera features into a sleek and lightweight design.

Unlimited imaging power

Oppo’s Reno7 Pro 5G can take stunning professional-quality portraits. The smartphone features a Flagship Portrait Camera system made up of a 50MP main camera with the flagship IMX766 sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a dedicated color temperature sensor on the back of the device. This setup, especially with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor size enables an enhanced portrait experience from the ground up. You will also find other features including AI Highlight Video, AI Color Portrait, Focus Tracking and Dual-View Video.

Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking of the latter, on the front, the 32MP front camera is powered by a next-generation flagship RGBW IMX709 sensor co-developed by Oppo and Sony. This introduces an all-new RGBW pixel array which contains additional white pixels not found in traditional RGGB image sensors. When combined with Oppo’s self-developed Quadra Binning algorithm, the sensor can boost light intake without reducing color which also means significantly clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions for more expressive portrait photography. Together with the industry-first use of DOL-HDR on the front camera of a smartphone, the Reno7 Pro 5G’s camera can also be used to capture high-quality selfie videos.

Stunning and stylish design

The brand new Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two colors, namely Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. In addition to using the exclusive Oppo Glow manufacturing processing, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology has been applied to the back case, a first for any smartphone. On the back cover of the Startrails Blue color variant, 1.2 million micro-rasters have been etched onto the photoresist-coated AG glass for a visual effect that is like thousands of comets flashing across the sky.

Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing even more light to the back is an industry-first, 3D circular light surrounding the camera area. Oppo calls this the Orbit Breathing Light, which gently emits light when receiving incoming calls or notifications, adding an even dreamier atmosphere to the back cover of the phone. In the hand, the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is extremely thin and light, at just 7.45mm thick and 180g.

Over on the front of the phone, you find a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This delivers a super-smooth and comfortable viewing experience with HDR10+ certification and Amazon Prime Video HD and HDR certification.

Exceptional performance and 5G experience

Inside, the Reno7 Pro 5G features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max flagship-level 5G octa-core chip. Coming alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM, you also find Oppo’s RAM expansion technology where the smartphone’s original 12GB of RAM can be supplemented with a massive 7GB by temporarily allocating ROM. This allows for multiple memory-heavy applications to run with less lag on Oppo’s ColorOS 12, which offers a more intuitive and simpler user experience with deeper personalization.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Reno7 Pro 5G has that covered too. You find 65W SuperVOOC charging with the 4,500mAh battery which can be fully charged in 31 minutes. Moreover, a 5-minute charge offers 4 hours of movie playback.

Pricing and availability