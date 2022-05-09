Oppo’s Reno7 series redefines smartphone capabilities with every launch. Every year, we witness the introduction of unprecedented innovation to the industry, brought about by the series’ continuous pursuit of never-seen-before, game-changing features. And this year is no different: the Oppo Reno7 5G smartphone offers the optimum combination of power, performance, and price.

An expert in portrait photography

The Oppo Reno7 5G comes with a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor which makes for an AI-powered triple camera setup. Combined, the optics help you take DSLR-like images with bokeh lights thanks to user control over depth of field and background blur in portrait images when required.

Oppo’s AI algorithms help mimic the optical properties of a typical DSLR camera to create bokeh light spots of different sizes, colours, and brightness according to distance and depth of field. With the Reno7 5G’s Portrait Mode, you get 25 levels of aperture sizes ranging from F0.95 to F16. Moreover, the feature includes additional image enhancements which deliver professional quality, colour, and clarity. such as the detection and preservation of skin textures, retouching effects, and more. The same portrait features are also available when recording videos, resulting in a professional look.

Image Credit: Supplied

Aside from bokeh, Oppo’s Ultra Night and Live HDR camera algorithms also make shooting at night or against a bright backlight a breeze. With AI Highlight Video, the Reno7 Pro 5G automatically detects ambient lighting and adjusts settings to give you clearer, brighter and more vivid portrait videos without the need for manual adjustment.

The smartphone camera experience also demands versatility. In addition to the Reno7 5G’s core camera functionality, you will find other unique features. AI Color Portrait Video applies a monochrome effect for a focused look, whereas with Dual-View video you can simultaneously film with the front and rear cameras to present unique perspectives and life experiences.

Unlimited style

Building on the trendsetting legacy of the Reno series, the Oppo Reno7 5G features a lightweight, slim design. Weighing about 173g and only 7.81mm thick, the smartphone is super comfortable to hold. The gorgeous 3D glass on the back also makes the Reno7 5G quite eye-catching.

Image Credit: Supplied

The smartphone features the iconic Oppo Glow finish, made possible thanks to Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology. Both colour variants of the Reno7 5G adopt this evolutionary design language, which truly makes heads turn. With the Startrails Blue finish, appearance of millions of meteors gliding across the back cover of the phone is achieved, changing as the phone reflects light from different angles. On the other hand, the Starry Black offers the perfect balance between a black hue and the transformative Oppo Glow finish.

All-round performance

Powering the Oppo Reno7 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC chipset. The chip is manufactured using a 6nm process and boasts an octa-core setup clocked at 2.4GHz. Not only does this translate into flagship-grade performance including 5G and Wi-Fi 6, but it also indicates significantly stronger power efficiency.

Alongside the processor comes 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The latter can be expanded with Oppo’s self-developed RAM Expansion technology, meaning that if the phone runs out of usable RAM space, you can choose to convert part of the available ROM to virtual RAM. RAM Expansion also offers the freedom to choose just how much RAM you want to add, with options for 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB expansion available.

The expansion option ensures that everything is running smoothly on the 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, which enables seamless multimedia consumption as the smartphone comes with Netflix and Amazon HD streaming. Moreover, with support for up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate, the display also doubles as a great hardware feature for high-end gaming. Backed by Oppo’s multi-cooling system, you should not have any problems with dissipation from the phone either.

Despite the slim design, the Reno7 5G packs a great deal of hardware. However, the cherry on top is the battery. Inside, you will find a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC charging. which gives you a full charge in about 31 minutes with just 5 minutes of charging sufficient for two hours of gaming.

Pricing and availability