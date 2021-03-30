The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is here for you Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The all-5G Oppo Reno5 Series brings industry-leading photography and videography features in your hand. With its flagship Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone, you can create endless fun content. It features a range of powerful AI camera functions for any situation, a stunning design and a competitive price which in combination offers a truly versatile and future-proof experience.

Capturing memories is easier than ever

Co-developed between Oppo and Sony, there is an IMX766 image sensor on the Reno5 Pro 5G. Its primary lens among the quad-camera array is a 50MP 1/1.56-inch large sensor to take in more light. On top of the hardware, Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a powerful range of AI-assisted features called AI Highlight Video.

This is especially useful for vlogging when you are out and about. For example, when capturing the Dubai Water Canal in the evening, the smartphone can use the Ultra Night Video algorithm to optimize video quality for a bright, sharp and natural look. To capture portraits with a sunset backdrop, it uses the Live HDR algorithm. This helps you capture perfectly exposed subjects with a background that has natural colors and fine details. You can use this feature on both the front and rear cameras of Reno5 Pro 5G giving content creators added freedom.

In fast paced videos and cinematics, Oppo’s Focus Tracking and Ultra Steady Video 3.0 are useful. With Focus Tracking, Reno5 Pro 5G recognizes faces, pets and other common video subjects to automatically lock and track focus. There is an in-built AI-based movement predictor on the smartphone which helps subjects stay in focus. To tackle movement further, Ultra Steady Video 3.0 allows you to take stable and high-quality videos amidst the hustle and bustle of city life.

Even avid photographers can benefit from Reno5 Pro 5G’s capabilities. When you quickly want to capture a specific moment, Flash Snapshot allows the camera to start to focus on a subject the moment it is opened. Of course, additional features include Night Flare Portrait, an Ultra Dark Mode, AI Scene Enhancement capable of recognizing 22 different scenes and Ultra Night Selfie Mode using the smartphone’s 32MP front camera.

Never run out of power

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 3D curved Super AMOLED display. Its 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate makes everything on the screen feel smooth. The 2,400 x 1,080 resolution FHD+ panel is also HDR10+ certified which means colors in movies will look rich and vibrant.

Inside, you find a 4,500mAh large battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. This gives you a full charge up to 100 per-cent in just 35 minutes, making overnight charging a thing of the past. For solid performance, the smartphone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The 7nm SoC features a multi-cooling system that allows you to play your favorite games for hours on end. You can take advantage of multi-window support and an optimized dark more with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 on Reno5 Pro 5G to further customize the experience.

To ensure the best connectivity on the go, the native 5G performance of the Snapdragon 865 processor is improved further with Oppo’s 5G + WiFi Dual Channel Acceleration and 360-degree surround antenna design. Both in combination ensure a fast, stable and more consistent 5G experience.

Easy to carry everywhere

At just 7.99mm and 184g, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is exceptionally thin and light for a 5G smartphone. Its new Reno Glow appearance gives it a colorful look and a satisfying touch which keeps the smartphone scratch, smudge and fingerprint resistant. The glowing finish is a result of Oppo’s new pyramid structure used on the back of the smartphone.

