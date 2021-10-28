As the official smartphone partner of PUBG Mobile Esports in the MEA region for 2021, Oppo has been supporting game superfans across the region. Image Credit: Supplied

The Oppo Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament for gaming enthusiasts and fans across the Gulf region. Here, gaming enthusiasts will come together to compete for the title of number one player in the region as well as win massive prize pools and Oppo’s latest handsets.

Registration and participation

Gaming enthusiasts from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are invited to register their participation from 25th October until 7th November to claim their spot and compete in the country qualifiers. From here, participants will move to the country finals and then the ultimate grand final on the 24th of November.

Celebrating gaming

The Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup aims to bring to life the excitement of the tournament with mobile game fans across the region and celebrate the newly launched Reno6 Pro 5G, the official designated smartphone for PUBG Mobile Middle East and Africa Esports 2021. It features the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an X-axis linear motor. Moreover, you find ultra-fast 65W flash charge and an ultra-large vapor chamber the deliver an exceptionally optimized, immersive and fluid gaming experience.

Ethan Xue, President of Oppo Middle East and Africa said, “We are excited to announce the launch of the eagerly anticipated Reno6 PUBG Mobile Cup to fans across the region. Over the past several years we have witnessed mobile gaming gradually evolve into a hybrid way to socialize with friends and Oppo has used this period to focus on enhancing our users’ passion. A growing number of people play for fun, entertainment and relaxation as well as reliving the adventure through social sharing. Armed with the unparalleled game setup on the Reno6 Pro 5G, co-optimized performance with PUBG Mobile, fans are always equipped to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, effortlessly.”

Supporting game superfans