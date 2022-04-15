Image Credit: Supplied

Finding the right laptop has always been a challenge for gamers and content creators. Better performance usually meant bulky construction, while a slim profile meant compromised performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops aim to solve this problem by bringing the best of both worlds to gamers and content creators. These laptops pump up the frame rates and elevate gaming experience with immersive visuals. They also help increase productivity by delivering up to twice the power efficiency of previous generations, thanks to the capabilities of the RTX GPUs and NVIDIA Max-Q technology.

The advanced technologies under their slim surface make RTX 30 Series laptops future-proof, letting users enjoy high-performance gaming, and perform demanding creative work, all on one portable laptop. Here are 6 reasons why buying an RTX 30 Series laptop is a wise investment for professionals and gamers.

High fps and image quality

NVIDIA DLSS is a ground-breaking AI technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated AI processors on RTX 30-Series GPUs. In simple terms, DLSS boosts your frames per second (fps) yet allows you to enjoy beautiful and sharp images in your favorite games, letting you crank up the settings and resolution for an even better visual experience. DLSS is currently available in over 150 games, such as Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, SCP: Pandemic, God of War, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Battlefield 2022 and Red Dead Redemption 2, to name a few.

Additionally, as RTX is the most advanced platform for Ray Tracing, you will have more realistic graphics to enjoy your games even more. Just like DLSS, ray tracing is available on numerous top game titles.

Optimised power and performance

NVIDIA Max-Q is a suite of AI-powered technologies that optimise laptops to deliver high performance in thin form factors which is only available on RTX 30-Series laptops. Dynamic Boost is one of Max-Q technologies that uses AI to boost performance, and Battery Boost 2.0 is another which squeezes more out of the battery so you can game or create on the go.

An advanced GPU in a thin laptop is usually a recipe for noise when the fans kick in, and that is why another Max-Q technology that is called WhisperMode 2.0 comes in handy which intelligently makes laptops quieter while still knocking out impressive frame rates. And there are more Max-Q technologies all of which optimize the power and performance of your laptop.

Lowest latency

For competitive gamers, victory is measured in milliseconds. RTX 30-Series laptops offer the lowest latency and best responsiveness thanks to NVIDIA Reflex, giving you a competitive advantage over your opponents. With NVIDIA Reflex you will have better response times, making it much easier to quickly line up a headshot that could make the difference between victory and defeat. NVIDIA Reflex is available in games such as God of War, Ready or Not, Rainbow Six Extraction, iRacing, GRIT, Overwatch and Apex Legends among others.

Game ready from day one

GeForce Game Ready Drivers deliver the best experience for your favorite games from day one or their launch. They are finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. They also allow you to optimise game settings with a single click and empower you with the latest NVIDIA technologies.

Up your creative game

RTX 30 Series laptops are not just ideal for gaming, but they are also perfect for creators, from hobbyists to professionals, helping them create faster and better. They are five times faster in performance for 3D content creation plus the video/photo editing performance. This is all possible with the power and technologies offered by RTX 30-Series GPUs and the stability that Studio Drivers offer.

Creators will have access to over 75 of the top creative applications accelerated for RTX GPUs, including the top applications for photography: Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, the top applications for video editing: Adobe Premiere Pro and Blackmagic Davinci Resolve, the top broadcasting application, OBS, and every major 3D rendering application, including Blender, Autodesk Maya and 3DS Max. You can easily juggle between multiple creative applications without having to worry about slowdowns or crashes.

For those who spend a lot of time streaming, video conferencing or e-learning, NVIDIA Broadcast can transform your room into a home studio. The Broadcast App can remove noise and echo from the background, offer you a green-screen effect, improve your camera and voice quality and much more, all at the touch of a button. Additionally, if you are a streamer, NVIDIA Encoder gives you the tools to steal the show with incredible graphics and smooth and stutter-free live streaming, plus exclusive optimisations to all your favorite streaming applications that unlock the ability to give your audience your very best — every time.

Accelerate your studies

These laptops can tackle the most challenging coursework, from STEM and data sciences to AI, design and content creation. They accelerate simulation, modeling, and data science workloads, making them ideal for students who need more out of their laptops.

AI-powered remote learning and collaboration features also make it easier to connect with lecturers and classmates. You can work faster, study smarter and get the most out of your education with RTX 30-Series laptops.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs power the world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators. Gamers will experience the highest image quality, fastest fps and the lowest latency with the best stable experience from the launch of their favorite games with state-of-the-art RTX technologies such as DLSS, Ray Tracing, Reflex, Max-Q and Game Ready Drivers.

GeForce RTX30 series laptops are extremely powerful, reliable, quiet, efficient and have long battery life, yet come in slim and portable designs, making them an ideal platform for everyone looking for power, portability and prestige. Investing in a RTX30 series laptop saves you money as you can game, create, stream, study, work all one powerful and sleek laptop – and don’t forget that if you are a gamer, you can connect your gaming controllers to these powerful laptops if that’s what you prefer.

AI is the future and its only available on RTX30 series laptops which drastically boosts and improves the life and experience for gamers, Creators, streamers, designers and students, making RTX30 series laptops future-proof and a wise investment.

