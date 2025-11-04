Logitech’s MX Master 4 reimagines what a mouse can do

Right from first use, the mouse feels more comfortable especially for long sessions, with its textured plastic body and rubberised side grips. Clicks have a soft and satisfying feel to them and more importantly, are quieter, which is a welcome upgrade. On its left side, the mouse has a thumb wheel for easy horizontal scrolling in large spreadsheets alongside a programmable gesture button placed near the back and forward buttons. If you are someone who has to work through documents with multiple pages, its main scroll wheel’s unique MagSpeed function allows you scroll up to 1,000 lines per second yet stay precise.

It is impressive that all of this is possible without the need to alter your workflow. The MX Master 4 adapts to any routine. You can use it on multiple surfaces including glass, thanks to its 8,000 DPI sensor, benefit from reliable wireless connectivity via its high-performance chipset and optimised antenna, and connect to up to three devices simultaneously.