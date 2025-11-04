Logitech’s MX Master 4 reimagines what a mouse can do

The new device delivers top-tier performance without compromising comfort
Every day, we scroll, click, drag and drop, rarely thinking about the little device that makes it possible. If on a computer, you’ve probably got a mouse in your hand right now. But can the experience get better? Logitech certainly thinks so.
Logitech’s MX Master 4 is its newest in the series, aimed at creative professionals, business users and developers. It maintains the ergonomics that we typically associate with the series and improves in key areas.
Right from first use, the mouse feels more comfortable especially for long sessions, with its textured plastic body and rubberised side grips. Clicks have a soft and satisfying feel to them and more importantly, are quieter, which is a welcome upgrade. On its left side, the mouse has a thumb wheel for easy horizontal scrolling in large spreadsheets alongside a programmable gesture button placed near the back and forward buttons. If you are someone who has to work through documents with multiple pages, its main scroll wheel’s unique MagSpeed function allows you scroll up to 1,000 lines per second yet stay precise.
It is impressive that all of this is possible without the need to alter your workflow. The MX Master 4 adapts to any routine. You can use it on multiple surfaces including glass, thanks to its 8,000 DPI sensor, benefit from reliable wireless connectivity via its high-performance chipset and optimised antenna, and connect to up to three devices simultaneously.
While its baseline features are enough to tempt anyone to upgrade, there is more to the MX Master 4. Its thumb-rest area houses a haptic sense panel that delivers tactile responses based on specific actions, shortcuts and notifications. This works well to drive productivity and to take full advantage of this, Logitech has its own set of plugins accessible via its marketplace.
Think of how many times you have wondered if you are muted in a Zoom meeting, or if you have missed someone who has raised their hand? Tactile feedback and the mouse’s haptics solve this. It also works for snapping elements to alignment on Photoshop, or adjusting elements of a picture in Lightroom, giving you that added feedback for better immersion. While these are only some examples in certain applications, the library and options will only grow.
More customisation and fine-tuning is possible via the Logi Options+ software – a place to configure shortcuts, tracking speed and presets, available on both Windows and macOS. This is where you can set the function of the mouse’s programmable gesture button and also automate tasks with Smart Actions. When you press the Actions Ring button on the haptic sense panel, a digital overlay appears highlighting app-specific shortcuts, for example, cycling through a series of actions or edits in Lightroom based on your preference. In a nutshell, this takes care of mundane and repetitive tasks, helping you drive your productivity up.
For users of previous Logitech MX Master series mice, MX Master 4 is evolutionary in design and performance. But for non-Logitech MX Master users, this mouse is a revolutionary upgrade. Sure, there is a learning curve associated with using its features but given the way it seamlessly combines software and hardware, a regular or slightly higher-end mouse pales in comparison. With its current set of features, it is most useful for a creative professional but with support for more features and applications on the way, it is undoubtedly going to be the go-to choice among many high-end users. The Logitech MX Master 4 is available on Amazon for Dh589, and for the value it brings to the table, it is well worth the price tag.
