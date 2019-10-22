Partnering with Red bull and Ubisoft, the much-awaited competition comes to the UAE

The growth in online gaming and e-sports is not just a global conversation but also a huge part of the gaming culture in the UAE. Securing another spot in gaming history in the country is the Brawlhalla competition taking place at this year’s Middle East Games Con 2019 in Abu Dhabi next week.

From the 24th to 26th of October 2019, Lenovo, in partnership with Red Bull and UbiSoft, will host the first of its kind, Red Bull Uproar: Starring Brawlhalla at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This will be the very first time a Brawlhalla tournament is hosted in the Middle East.

What is Brawlhalla?

So, if you’re not familiar with Brawlhalla. Here’s the low down:

• It’s a platform fighting game which sees players go up against one another on a floating arena. • There’s an ever-growing roster of fighters who come with their own unique stats, abilities and signature moves. • Test your skills in multiple modes. Single player, 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2, 4 player free for all and even 4 vs 4 eight player matches. • The game was once a small, free release but today has ascended into gaming’s hall of glory thanks to its sleek design and simple play style.

About the tournament…

Interested? Ofcouse you are! Here’s how the Brawlhalla Tournament at Games Con 2019 is going to work.

Red Bull Uproar’s format will be one on one. The players will battle each other with the ‘best of three’ winner going through into the next round. Each match will last 8 minutes long and be in the ‘stock’ mode of the game.

Powered by Legion, Lenovo’s savage yet stylish range of gaming laptops, the tournament will be held on the Lenovo Legion booth between 24th and 25th October 2019 where contestants will be putting Legion through its paces during the one on one battles.

The power of Legion

Lenovo selected its Legion Y740 gaming laptop for this tournament. With the latest high-performance hardware from Intel and NVIDIA housed in a thin and light, all-aluminum chassis, the 17.3-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 laptop is a gaming masterpiece. Featuring best-in-class system lighting from Corsair iCUE, immersive visuals from Dolby Vision, and breakthrough moving audio via a Dolby Atmos-designed soundbar for gaming, the Legion Y740 Laptop was engineered to deliver the absolute pinnacle of gaming immersion to your eyes and ears.

How to enter?

Ok now you want in. Fine. Here’s what you have to do.

Gamers interested in entering the tournament can either register online in advance or on the day at the Lenovo Legion stand at Middle East Games Con 2019.

The best news of all? Entry into the tournament is free! All you need to have is a valid Middle Games Con pass to enter the venue. Need some passes? Lenovo has you covered. Check out their Instagram page for more details.