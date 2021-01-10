Whatever your purpose, NVIDIA GeForce RTX powered laptops are the way to go

Looking for your next laptop? Image Credit: Supplied

Whether you are a gamer, content creator, freelancer working on your own projects or a student, you will always need a reliable and powerful laptop by your side that handles your workload without any let downs. We’ve all been there when finishing up an important project, a content or an assignment then suddenly the laptop freezes causing the loss of the entire work, and your precious time Or if you’re a gamer for sure you’ve faced issues of stutters, having lower FPS against your opponent, not having the best or realistic image quality, or your gaming platform crashing in the middle of the game. Well, now you do not need to worry about similar situations, with the worlds most powerful laptops in the markets powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, which can handle it all without letting you down.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

NVIDIA powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators, all made possible by award-winning GeForce RTX GPUs - and our favorite GeForce RTX laptops, are the ultimate powerhouses with the fastest performance and most realistic graphics.

How to choose your next laptop?

If you are shopping for a laptop, don’t only consider the price tag as underspending can end up costing you more in the long run if you don't get what you need the first time around. Beside the price tag, you always also need to consider the features, performance, and technologies the laptop offers.

To begin with you need to ensure to invest on a laptop with a GeForce RTX GPU – some of the benefits GeForce RTX GPUs delivers to a Gamer are: offering the most hyper-realistic visuals with high resolution details with “RayTracing” technology, delivering the “highest FPS” for competitive gaming, reducing latency with “Reflex Technology”, and further reducing stutter maximizing the game performance and improving image quality using DLSS technology - and from a creator’s perspective, NVIDIA Studio Ready laptops with GeForce RTX GPUs, help creators work faster and smarter as they are purposely designed with specs optimized for their apps and workflows, not to mention additional features like NVIDIA Broadcast, and RTX voice for streamers, and many more.

This holiday season gift yourself or your family a well-deserved laptop upgrade. Explore incredible offers on GeForce gaming laptops, any of these laptops will be worth the price tag, as GeForce RTX laptops are future proof and multipurpose, plus a great investment long term, as you do not have to invest on multiple devices for different purposes or needs, or purchasing a newer device every year, or spending high amounts on console games.

We have gathered a list of some of the offers running by Virgin Mega Store, so you can be sure you are picking up the best laptop deals out there this week.

Suitable laptops for a great gaming performance and realistic looking games, e-learning, casual creating jobs, and working from home

Asus G512 Series Image Credit: Supplied

Asus G512LI-HN086T Gaming Laptop I7-10750H/16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce Gtx 16050 Ti 4GB/15.6 FHD Display/144Hz/Windows 10 Home/Original Black. For more information, click here.

MSI Prestige 14 Image Credit: Supplied

MSI Prestige 14 10SC Notebook i7-1071OU/16 GB/1 Tb SSD/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4 GB/14" FHD/60 Hz/Windows 10/Black. For more information, click here.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Image Credit: Supplied

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop i7-10750H/16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660TI 6GB/15.6 FHD/144Hz/Windows 10/Original Black. For more information, click here.

Suitable laptops for more professional gamers playing more demanding games, and more professional creators, , and working from home

Asus G512 Series Image Credit: Supplied

Asus G512LWS-AZ045T Gaming Laptop I7-10750H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB/15.6 FHD Display/240Hz/Windows 10 Home/Black. For more information, click here.

MSI Creator 17 Image Credit: Supplied

MSI Creator 17 A10SF Laptop i7-10875H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB/17.3 Inch UHD Display/60Hz/Windows 10 Home Advanced. For more information, click here.

Asus GX701 Image Credit: Supplied

Asus GX701LXS-HG039T Gaming Laptop I7-10875H/32GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB/17.3 FHD Display/300Hz/Windows 10 Home/Black. For more information, click here.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Image Credit: Supplied