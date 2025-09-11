iSTYLE opens first Apple Premium Partner store in Ras Al Khaimah

iSTYLE has opened its first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Ras Al Khaimah at Al Hamra Mall.

Following the success of previous Apple Premium Partner stores across the UAE, this new opening brings Apple’s latest global retail concept to Ras Al Khaimah, creating a premium destination for customers to explore the full range of Apple products and accessories. The spacious, modern store is designed to deliver a welcoming environment where customers can experience the Apple ecosystem first-hand.

A team of multilingual Apple-trained experts is available to provide customers with tailored support, whether they are discovering Apple products for the first time or looking to elevate their digital lifestyle.

6 Apple Premium Partner stores and 11 Apple Premium Reseller stores

Since its establishment in 2005, iSTYLE has expanded its footprint across the UAE, operating six Apple Premium Partner stores and 11 Apple Premium Reseller stores, with a continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.