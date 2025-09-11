iSTYLE opens first Apple Premium Partner store in Ras Al Khaimah

The Al Hamra Mall iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner store offers tailored support and service
iSTYLE has opened its first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Ras Al Khaimah at Al Hamra Mall.
Following the success of previous Apple Premium Partner stores across the UAE, this new opening brings Apple’s latest global retail concept to Ras Al Khaimah, creating a premium destination for customers to explore the full range of Apple products and accessories. The spacious, modern store is designed to deliver a welcoming environment where customers can experience the Apple ecosystem first-hand.
A team of multilingual Apple-trained experts is available to provide customers with tailored support, whether they are discovering Apple products for the first time or looking to elevate their digital lifestyle.
Since its establishment in 2005, iSTYLE has expanded its footprint across the UAE, operating six Apple Premium Partner stores and 11 Apple Premium Reseller stores, with a continued commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.
“We are proud to announce the opening of our new Apple Premium Partner store at Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Nicolas Daher, Managing Director Retail, Midis Group (CEE, MENA and Spain). “This milestone reflects iSTYLE’s continued growth and our commitment to delivering an exceptional Apple experience across the UAE. iSTYLE now operates in 15 countries with more than 140 stores, creating a strong network that brings Apple innovation closer to communities.”
Backed by Midis Group’s 50 years of expertise representing leading technology brands, iSTYLE is a trusted partner for Apple’s complete ecosystem of products and services, supported by knowledgeable teams and reliable after-sales care.
“With this new store, we will make the Apple experience even more accessible to customers in Ras Al Khaimah,” he added.
“We are incredibly proud to open our brand-new iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner Store in Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah,” said Mykhaylo Yurchyshyn, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE. “Whether you're exploring the latest devices, seeking expert advice, or in need of technical support, our dedicated team is here to deliver an exceptional standard of service every step of the way. With a full-service centre on-site, we’re thrilled to bring the complete A to Z Apple experience under one roof.
“This beautiful space is more than just a store — it's a hub to explore, connect, and learn something new on our interactive workshops and demo sessions.
“None of this would have been possible without the incredible dedication and hard work of our team, whose passion helped bring this vision to life.
We’re excited to welcome customers to iSTYLE Al Hamra Mall, your trusted destination for all things Apple."
