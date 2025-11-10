Intel accelerating AI adoption and innovation across sectors

Intel's story has always been written in silicon, but today, it's being told through collaboration and impact. Once defined by the chips it built, Intel has evolved into a catalyst for transformation, orchestrating an entire ecosystem where distributors, partners and customers unite to shape how nations and businesses think, learn, and grow in the age of artificial intelligence. Across the Middle East, as governments and enterprises race to modernise, Intel's role spans the full technology spectrum: from cloud infrastructure to edge computing to consumer devices, ensuring AI is accessible everywhere.

GITEX 2025 marked a turning point exceeding all expectations by showcasing not just technology but tangible outcomes born from ecosystem partnerships. From sovereign AI platforms in the UAE to smart-city systems, Intel's vision of AI is taking shape through comprehensive collaboration.

Delivering scalable, secure AI

The UAE's commitment to data sovereignty and local AI capabilities has found a powerful ally in Intel's technology ecosystem. In partnership with AIREV, Intel is enabling the OnDemand platform, designed to integrate agentic AI into enterprise and government workflows, with Intel's portfolio of Xeon processors and Gaudi-class accelerators. Together, the hardware and software deliver scalable, secure AI capable of everything from latency-sensitive inference to large-model training.

“By combining Intel’s leadership in compute with AIREV’s innovative OnDemand platform, we are enabling enterprises and governments to harness the full power of AI with better performance, flexibility, and TCO,” said Dermot J. Hargaden, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group, and General Manager for EMEA, Intel Corporation.

Building on this vision, e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, unveiled a first-of-its-kind sovereign inference AI platform at Gitex Global 2025. Developed in strategic collaboration with Intel and Dell Technologies, the platform delivers secure, high-performance AI inference capabilities that comply fully with data residency and sovereignty requirements while maintaining optimised performance at scale.