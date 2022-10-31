Is Instagram not working for you? You are not alone - on Monday afternoon, thousands of Instagram users across the globe took to Twitter and Facebook to express concerns about an Instagram outage.
By evening #Instagramdown was one of the top trending hashtags across the world. Reportedly, while the Instagram app kept crashing for many users, some received a warning from the social media site about the suspension of their account.
Alarmed netizens took to Facebook and Twitter to share screenshots of the Instagram message alerting some users that their accounts would be suspended today, October 31. The message also warned the users that they have 30 days to dispute the decision.
Taking the complaints into account, the Instagram communications team issued a tweet confirming the issue.
“We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #Instagramdown,” the tweet read.
Graphs on Downdetector.com, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, showed that high number of reports were received by users facing issues with their Instagram accounts.
Some users said that they had lost followers and all information on their account.
While users are still waiting for Meta or Instagram to resolve the issue, many are sharing memes about the outage.