iFLYTEK launches world’s thinnest E-ink tablet, next-gen Translation Earbuds at Gitex

China’s leading AI company, iFLYTEK made a bold statement about its products, global ambitions and growing footprint in the Middle East at the ongoing Gitex Global in Dubai yesterday.

In a launch that fused technology and imagination, the company unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered innovations, headlined by the iFLYTEK AINote 2, certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest E-ink tablet, and the AI Translation Earbuds. The latter deliver real-time, high-fidelity translation between Arabic, English and Chinese.

Aliya, iFLYTEK’s virtual AI host, opened the launch symbolically bridging the digital and physical worlds before iFLYTEK’s Vice President Vincent Zhan outlined the company’s vision, which is "not just to use technology, but to create the magic that connects our worlds".

This is the second consecutive year that iFLYTEK, which has opened a regional office in Dubai, is participating in GITEX. “We have launched pilot projects for both smart machines and smart spaces,” he said. “We plan to expand our R&D teams in the Gulf to focus on improving Arabic-language models locally.