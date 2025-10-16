iFLYTEK launches world’s thinnest E-ink tablet, next-gen Translation Earbuds at Gitex

Chinese AI giant’s slew of products and services aims to reshape regional tech landscape
China’s leading AI company, iFLYTEK made a bold statement about its products, global ambitions and growing footprint in the Middle East at the ongoing Gitex Global in Dubai yesterday.
In a launch that fused technology and imagination, the company unveiled its latest lineup of AI-powered innovations, headlined by the iFLYTEK AINote 2, certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest E-ink tablet, and the AI Translation Earbuds. The latter deliver real-time, high-fidelity translation between Arabic, English and Chinese.
Aliya, iFLYTEK’s virtual AI host, opened the launch symbolically bridging the digital and physical worlds before iFLYTEK’s Vice President Vincent Zhan outlined the company’s vision, which is "not just to use technology, but to create the magic that connects our worlds".
This is the second consecutive year that iFLYTEK, which has opened a regional office in Dubai, is participating in GITEX. “We have launched pilot projects for both smart machines and smart spaces,” he said. “We plan to expand our R&D teams in the Gulf to focus on improving Arabic-language models locally.
“Additionally, we are developing training and innovation programmes with universities and governments to enhance knowledge transfer and local talent development.”
His remarks captured the spirit of a company intent on humanising AI and embedding it into everyday life from classrooms and boardrooms to city infrastructures and more.
The iFLYTEK AINote 2, which debuted globally at GITEX, is more than just a record-setting piece of hardware. At just 4.2mm thick, it underscores how AI and design can converge for productivity and creativity. Dubbed a “modern scroll for efficient work”, the AINote 2 seamlessly integrates real-time speech-to-text in 15 languages and mutual translation in 10, including Arabic, English, and Chinese.
What truly differentiates it, however, is its Meeting AI powered by GPT-5, capable of automatically generating structured meeting minutes, summarising discussions, and organising handwritten notes intelligently – perfect for professionals navigating multilingual and multicultural settings in the Gulf.
Equally impressive was the global unveiling of iFLYTEK’s AI Translation Earbuds. Designed as a three-in-one device combining real-time interpreter, premium music earbuds, and an intelligent assistant, they deliver speech-to-speech translation with latency as low as two seconds. “The translation capabilities for Arabic are now approaching native-level quality,” said Zhan.
These earbuds, supported by iFLYTEK’s proprietary end-to-end AI architecture, promise to revolutionise cross-cultural communication, a particularly relevant advance for a region that thrives on international trade, tourism, and multicultural collaboration.
Beyond the headline-grabbing gadgets, iFLYTEK also showcased the depth of its enterprise and institutional AI solutions. Its All-in-One AI Solution, now upgraded, offers a secure and customisable on-premise infrastructure that allows governments and enterprises to build and fine-tune their own large language models (LLMs) while maintaining full control over their data. This is a vital advantage in high-sensitivity sectors such as finance, media, and telecommunications.
Another highlight was Spark WallEX, a multilingual smart space system now deployed across hospitality and residential developments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia including the KEC project in Madinah and Fashion Villas in Abu Dhabi. Integrated with voice and automation capabilities, it serves as a central control panel for lighting, appliances, and security.
These real-world applications reflect iFLYTEK’s commitment to localisation through collaboration. “We provide governments, schools, and enterprises with full-stack AI capabilities from computing infrastructure to intelligent applications,” Zhan said. “Our goal is to empower local ecosystems, not just serve them.”
iFLYTEK’s entry into the Gulf comes at a defining moment. As the region is transitioning from vision to implementation, AI has become the cornerstone of national strategies like Smart Dubai 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, and the UAE’s Strategy for National Artificial Intelligence.
“We have great respect for these ambitious visions,” Zhan said. “They align perfectly with our strengths of driving innovation, enhancing governance efficiency, and building diversified knowledge economies.”
To that end, iFLYTEK has already launched pilot projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Singapore based on its Spark One Integrated Machine, a system that merges large models, no-code AI development tools, and training platforms.
In the Middle East, iFLYTEK’s Arabic-language processing breakthroughs are particularly significant. The company’s systems now surpass several global benchmarks in speech recognition and translation, outperforming major competitors. “Our next step is to make AI truly think in Arabic,” Zhan said. “We’re partnering with regional universities and research centres to build custom training platforms that respect data privacy and cultural context.”
The Gulf is not just another market for iFLYTEK; it’s a cornerstone of its global strategy. The company recently established its regional headquarters in Dubai, positioning it as a hub for the EMEA region. From here, it plans to expand research, training, and innovation partnerships across the Gulf. “We’re entering a stage of long-term, fruitful collaboration,” said Zhan. “Our R&D teams in Dubai will focus on advancing Arabic-language models locally and supporting regional AI ecosystems.”
Amid intensifying global competition in the AI landscape, iFLYTEK distinguishes itself through a combination of technological depth, localisation, and partnership-driven growth. As Zhan explained, the company’s edge lies in three major areas: its proven leadership in government and enterprise AI applications (it ranked first in China in 2024 with 91 major government projects); its ability to deliver fully integrated, customisable solutions that combine infrastructure, large models, and applications within secure environments; and its strong commitment to local research and development.
“We work closely with regional partners to create AI applications that genuinely reflect local languages, cultures, and needs,” Zhan reiterated.
While iFLYTEK’s product lineup showcases technological sophistication, its larger message is profoundly human. At GITEX, the company positioned AI not as an abstract force but as a companion to human creativity and collaboration.
Zhan summarised it best: “Technology is the new magic of our world. It turns imagination into reality. But for us, AI is not just about intelligence; it’s about understanding the language, culture, and people.”
