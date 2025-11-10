Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit 2025 deepens ties between Middle East and global markets

The Huawei Developer Conference MEA 2025 – Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit returned for the third consecutive year at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai on November 5, bringing together global visionaries, industry pioneers, and ecosystem leaders.

The summit served as a powerful platform to build bridges between local and global markets, strengthen business collaboration across the Middle East, Africa, and China, and explore new frontiers in technology, innovation, and sustainable digital growth.

Inspiring keynotes and visionary leadership

The summit opened with a warm welcome from Huawei’s leadership, led by Chairman of Huawei Technologies UAE, Jerry Liu, setting the tone for a day focused on collaboration and innovation. Liu emphasised Huawei’s mission to connect global ecosystems and foster sustainable innovation. His remarks highlighted Huawei’s dedication to empowering regional developers and partners to build smarter, more connected experiences.