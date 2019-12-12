The Huawei P30 Pro boasts exciting new EMUI 10 features* and still has an unmatched camera

The Huawei P30 Pro and Watch GT2 42mm have come to the UAE Image Credit: Reach by GN

Huawei today announced the introduction of two new colours for the P30 Pronew colours for the P30 Pro, their super camera-phone. The company also announced the launch of the stylish bezelless Watch GT2 42mm in the UAE.

Setting the bar even higher for smartphone aesthetics, the new colors of Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender join the Huawei P30 Pro’s extensive family packed with stylish looks, powerful camera hardware and innovative technologies, providing an improved fashionable enhancement.

The Huawei P30 Pro in its Mystic Blue variant is now available in the UAE Image Credit: Reach by GN

The new version of the Huawei P30 Pro will also be updated to EMUI 10 packing the smartphone with features to the brim, enabling an intelligent living experience for the users. The devices come out of the box with Google Mobile Services and favorite apps preinstalled.

The new colours of the P30 Pro will be available for pre-order starting December 15th 2019, while the Watch GT2 42mm will be available for pre-order from December 12th 2019. Both devices will be available in-store at Huawei Experience stores and select retailers starting December 19th 2019.

An all new Aesthetic Design

The new colours of the Huawei P30 Pro offer the users even more options to choose from. Inspired from nature, the deep Mystic Blue is reminiscent of the sky reflecting the sea, while the Misty Lavender brings the elegance of purple and pink for a ‘sunset on a beach’ inspired look.

A unique combination of gloss and matte finishes, the two textures work hand in hand to create an intense visual effect, whilst also keeping away fingerprints and reducing the risk of shattering. Boasting a design that is both functional and stylish, the new look is a union of aesthetics and utility.

Co-engineered with Leica, Huawei's P30 Pro comes with a quad 40MP camera setup Image Credit: Reach by GN

The ultimate flagship smartphone with a powerful camera

The Huawei P30 Pro is known for its powerful performance and unbeatable 40MP Leica Quad Camera setup. The Huawei P30 Pro’s new colours still have unmatchable 50x SuperZoom and its stunning low light photography capabilities but also come with a whole lot more.

The Night Selfie Function brings powerful low-light capabilities to the front camera. It also lowers the brightness of light sources in the background, in turn improving other details for a more refined selfie at night. Another amazing feature is Huawei Vlog. It uses AI tools to help in editing videos to create perfect vlogs complete with music and effects. Then there is also Super Portrait Mode, which gives you that professional blur for the best portrait images you can ask for.

EMUI10* for intelligent living

Huawei’s EMUI10 aims at activating a more intelligent user experience for owners of the new P30 Pro.

One of the key features of EMUI 10 is the new multi-screen collaboration**. An upgraded wireless display system that enhances connectivity between Windows and Android platforms. With a single tap the phone and PC will connect via NFC and the phone screen will be streamed directly to the PC while also allowing users to control the display with external peripherals. Both phone and PC will have their displays working separately, also opening the doors for cross system sharing.With this feature, users can now drag and drop images, files, videos, documents and more between PCs and phones in no time. For example, while editing a document on the PC, users can simply drag and drop a photo from the phone and then share the final file across instant messaging platforms on the phone.

EMUI 10 brings a host of amazing features to the Huawei P30 Pro including multi-screen collaboration, dark mode, and so much more Reach by GN

EMUI 10 brings to the table the unique Dark Mode that optimizes contrast and colors for a more comfortable user experience under different scenarios. Additionally, the Dark Mode can also be applied to third-party applications, allowing users to experience the color mode without any interruptions between apps.EMUI 10 also improves on viewing experience by incorporating a new magazine design. This style across the contacts, settings, notepad and even the photo gallery apps, each of which are now easier to navigate with better classifications.

*EMUI 10 available with update

**Available on certain Huawei phones and Huawei Matebooks only.

Pair it with the elegant Huawei Watch GT2 42mm

Huawei also launches the Watch GT2 42mm in the UAE today, a perfect companion for the new P30 Pro colours. The new Watch GT2 42mm comes with a redesigned aesthetic formula with a full-screen and borderless design. The all-in-one 3D glass surface now allows for a wider look and feel, while the bringing a more vivid look too.

The Huawei Watch GT2 42 mm comes with a week's battery life and can be the perfect companion to your new P30 Pro Image Credit: Reach by GN

Housing the company’s proprietary wearable chipset Kirin A1, the Huawei Watch GT2 42mm enjoys easier and stable connections and lower power consumption and up to one week of battery life.It also boasts a wide variety of health features complete with advanced heart monitoring, sleep monitoring as well as stress management, along with 15 workout modes including elliptical and rowing.

Price and availability in the UAE

Both Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender Huawei P30 Pro 8GB/128GB will be available for pre-booking starting December 15th and on-shelf December 19th at Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers at a price of Dh2299. For every Huawei P30 Pro Mystic Blue pre-order, customers will receive Huawei Smart Flip Cover and for every Huawei P30 Pro Misty Lavender pre-order, customers will receive Huawei case embellished with Swarovski crystals.