What factors are fuelling PC demand among enterprises?

Jeetendra Berry

Enterprises are becoming digital-centric as they prioritise digital channels for their business. This transformation demands faster and secure devices, along with seamless collaboration in the workplace. Today's PCs are equipped to manage these requirements, and we are confident that enterprises in the region will continue to upgrade their devices.

What is Redington doing to drive adoption of end-point devices among enterprises?

Redington’s role in the technology ecosystem is to reduce technology friction. We define technology friction as the gap between innovation and adoption of technology, which slows down the realisation of the actual potential of any new technology. Organisations in the region will be spending more on digital technology, which calls for modern devices that are more secure and much faster. Moving to these modern devices will be a key factor to unleash digital productivity and secure the workplace from cyberthreats. Redington, through its network of channel partners, is ensuring that organisations in the region are aware of the right technology required to support their goals and also know how to derive maximum productivity from devices. In addition, besides modernising devices, managing the complete life cycle of devices is also important to ensure that IT resources are utilised to their full potential. We are also encouraging our channel partners to offer device life cycle services to organisations in the region.

Can you elaborate on Redington’s enterprise technology portfolio?

Redington partners with world-leading technology brands to provide their technology solutions to the region. We offer a comprehensive portfolio that covers all the technology needs for enterprises to reach their full potential, including enterprise infrastructure, software, physical and cybersecurity, and end-point devices such as PCs and printers. Look at Redington as a one-stop shop for technology. We sit at the heart of the technology ecosystem and work with a vast network of IT channel partners to bring these technologies to enterprises throughout the region.

Redington Group recently announced the newest line of Microsoft Surface devices — Microsoft Surface Studio 2+, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Pro 9. These devices are known for their sleek design and cutting-edge technology, and the partnership with Redington Group provides consumers in the region with access to the latest in computing. This collaboration underscores Redington Group's commitment to providing clients with the latest and most innovative products and services in the market. With our expertise in the technology industry and focus on delivering value to clients, Redington Group is well positioned to help Microsoft reach new heights in the Middle East. As the world continues to move forward at a rapid pace, Redington Group's partnership with Microsoft is just one example of our ability to stay ahead of the curve and provide clients with the latest and greatest in technology.

What is Redington's go-to market strategy for Surface devices in the region?

We believe that our partners play a critical role in bringing cutting-edge technology products to customers and we are dedicated to helping them succeed. Besides providing them with the best of the best in terms of modern devices, we also ensure that we provide robust pre-sales support and provide access to demos that help enterprises envision how Surface devices can fit into their existing ecosystem. This allows our channel partners to provide their customers with the best possible advice and recommendations, and to ensure a successful deployment.