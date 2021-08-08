“Technology is an enabler of simple conveniences and experiences that matter to customers”

Dubai World Trade Centre's Farid Farouq on simplifying the Technology Stack Video Credit: Supplied

According to Farid Farouq, Vice President, IT, Procurement and Contracts, Dubai World Trade Centre, his organization is in the business of connecting people. And the transition to the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, the technology company’s contact centre-as-a-service platform, is enabling endless possibilities on how these connections are formed.

A major event on the annual technology industry calendar, GITEX Technology Week was the only major technology event in the world to go live in 2020, with its conference schedule convening government experts, tech innovators and game-changing start-ups, and hosting over 350 technology experts from 30 countries speaking live on stage.

Naturally, DWTC was ahead of the curve, going hybrid while the rest of the industry was still all-virtual. And that experience showed the need for a flexible platform that can deliver great experiences across touchpoints.

Image Credit: Supplied

“GITEX 2020 wasn’t normal – it was the new normal. The same stands, the same smiling faces, in a hybrid environment. If you had 200 physical customers visiting your stand, you also had 2,000 virtual visitors from all over the world! This was greatly enabled by DWTC’s review of all our touchpoints, and our commitment to respect prevailing regulations and convert all of these to ‘touchless-points’”, Farouq said.

The 2021 edition of GITEX Technology Week will proudly be held entirely in-person. But Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has learnt a lot about digital preferences among its customers, and is taking a major step towards embracing digital capabilities that better connect its customers and employees across any touchpoint with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS.

Representing DWTC’s initial foray into cloud-based communications technologies, the Avaya solution will enable ‘composable’ experiences for both its exhibitor customers and internal users.

DWTC is using the platform to effortlessly connect digital touchpoints across the entire customer journey – with a focus on email, chat and voice. The solution will help to intelligently match customers with the best DWTC employees to serve their needs, to deliver personalized agent experiences, through a customizable workspace that easily brings customer insights from different applications and systems onto a single pane of glass.

Ultimately, it will help DWTC stay ahead of every customer interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with actionable insights infused throughout the customer journey.

Image Credit: Supplied

DWTC selected Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to leverage the flexibility, agility and innovation-on-demand of a multi-cloud ecosystem that enables them to rapidly address their constantly changing business needs by providing access to industry-leading applications and cloud technology. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is currently available in approximately 40 countries.