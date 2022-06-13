An Honor flagship smartphone has been much awaited by a large consumer base in the region. With the company now an independent brand having no affiliation to any other, its devices can offer a more tailored consumer experience. The Honor Magic4 Pro’s iconic and symmetrical design is reminiscent of its legacy flagships, this time alongside a set of noteworthy features. Its core focus includes better display technology, more comprehensive security and improvements to both photography and videography. Moreover, you will now get full access to Google’s services without any hiccups.

Ultra-fusion photography

The circular camera island on the Honor Magic4 Pro features a powerful triple-camera combination which supports computational photography. There is a 50MP wide camera with a 1/1.56-inch colour sensor, a 50MP 122-degree ultra-wide camera and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.

Image Credit: Supplied

With the help of ultra-fusion computational photography, you can capture good photos across the full focal length range. Wide camera images will see great sharpness and detail whereas with the ultra-wide camera, you can crop out to capture the surrounding area, giving you a more expansive look. When doing so, the Honor Magic4 Pro is smart enough to adjust for distortion and uses the power of its fusion computational photography to ensure the central area of the photo remains sharp and detailed.

Likewise, when using the 64MP periscope telephoto camera, a similar effect is achieved. Here, you can use up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom to capture detail in far-away subjects like signs. This kind of versatility is great because it means you are never restricted by the smartphone’s optics.

Part of Honor’s improvements to its camera experience also comes with video recording, where the camera takes advantage of advanced photography while recording video. This is based on Honor’s dual chain computational photography and videography algorithm, meaning you can capture high quality images that are not limited by the video recording quality, as is common in other smartphones.

Cinematic videography

Accompanying the photography experience on the Honor Magic4 Pro is its cinematic videography feature-set. Usually, for video quality like this, you need professional cameras and editing setups however Honor has made this possible on a smartphone, which is impressive. The Honor Magic4 Pro delivers the industry-first 10bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps with AI film effects to go with it.

The Log format is typically used to shoot professional-grade movies because it enables you to enhance the look of videos with cinematic colour tones in HDR clarity. With Honor Magic4 Pro’s Magic-Log format, you can edit videos with colours fit for movies, allowing budding creators to convey mood in their content more effective. For a layman like myself, having access to this feature-set helps to stay creative and learn something new from time to time.

Flagship performance with AI privacy call

One aspect about using the smartphone that has truly been unique is Honor’s AI feature for private calls. This offers a solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration and something you might have faced when you are next to someone on a call. With the screen and receiver of the smartphone working together, they adjust the volume of incoming audio to suit different environments so that your call always stays quiet to others nearby.

Image Credit: Supplied

Inside, the Honor Magic4 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G chipset. This gives you ample power to support the smartphone’s other features thanks to the processor’s 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU architecture. For example, extended gaming sessions or complex video rendering is a breeze here. Alongside this, the Honor Magic4 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This gives you plenty of headroom when multitasking and when installing your favorite applications.

Software wise, the Honor Magic4 Pro comes with Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12. The latest iteration of Honor’s software enables users to personalise the experience with more than 5,000 themes, fonts and wallpapers created by artists all around the world. You can also customise the look and feel of widgets and folders to cater to your needs and intuitiveness. And more so, having the flexibility of Google Play Services with no restrictions is great. This combination of hardware and software makes for a delightful user experience, especially coupled with the 120Hz experience you get with the display.

Powerful 100W charging

The Honor Magic4 Pro is equipped with a large 4,600mAh battery that keeps you powered through the day. Whether you are going through demanding tasks or just have the phone at idle, Honor’s optimisation helps you get through a full day of usage on a single charge. When it comes to recharging, you can use the provided 100W charger to take the Magic4 Pro back up to 100 per-cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Quad-curved LTPO display

Front and centre, the Honor Magic4 Pro sports a 6.81-inch quad-curved LTPO display with a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, an industry first. This means you will be able to use the display for longer periods of time without straining your eyes, especially in low light conditions.

For an avid video and movie watcher, the panel is also a great companion for content consumption on the go. It can display up to 1 billion colours and supports 100 per-cent DCI-P3 for sharper and more true-to-life colours like you would find in the cinema. There is an independent display chipset on the smartphone as well that have optimise SDR content to HDR thanks to Honor’s Always-on HDR technology.

For smooth performance, the Honor Magic4 Pro’s display has an adaptive refresh rate technology. This means its refresh rate can go down as low as 1Hz to preserve battery or all the way up to 120Hz if performance is required. This pairs well with MEMC (Motion Estimation and & Motion Compensation) which is a technology that can intelligently convert low frame rate videos to high frame rate videos for silky smooth visuals.

Pricing and availability

Image Credit: Supplied