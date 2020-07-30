Easy to install products, high-quality surveillance and so much more

Thanks to the current leaps in technology, keeping your home safe and secure has become an easily achievable task. We scan the market for the best products right now to help you do so.

Ring Video Door Bell

With improved motion detection and enhanced dual-band wifi, alongside a 1080p HD camera and two-way talk, Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the latest addition to Ring’s Video Doorbell lineup.

Eufy Security Video Door Bell 2K

With 2K high-resolution video and military-grade encrypted storage for footage right in your house, the Eufy Security Video Door Bell 2K is another great option for entrance security.

EufyCam 2c – 2 Camera Kit

A great option for those looking to set up multiple cameras in and around their homes. Both cameras are weatherproof, easy to mount on a wall or surface and come with military-grade encrypted storage.

Yale Assure Smart Lock

The new smart lock to come to the region from Yale is simple sleek and has all the features you need. The Assure can be managed with your smartphone to access, manage and keep a track of your door. It is also a perfect fit for short-term rental homes.

Dh1099, For more details, visit www.yale.ae

Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm

The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm is the perfect choice for you to secure your home. It is integrated with the various popular voice assistants in the market. With a wide coverage range of 200m the product is the best suited alarm for the market especially for large homes.

Dh1049 For more details, visit www.yale.ae

Ring Stick Up Cam

The Ring Stick Up Cam features up to 1080p HD video, motion detection, night vision, two-way talk, and a wide viewing angle. The camera has been made to use indoors as well as out and comes in a wired as well as battery version.

Dh399, Available at Sharafdg.com

Vantage Security Bullet Camera

The Bullet camera is a 5MP Ultra HD camera with weatherproofing and smart features.

Dh265, For more information visit www.vantagesecurity.com

Vantage Security Dome Camera

The Dome camera is a 5MP Ultra HD camera with weatherproofing and smart features. Perfect for indoor as well as outdoor use.