In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, organisations must prioritise trust as they navigate both internal and external challenges. A panel discussion at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City brought together industry experts to discuss the importance of trust transformation through governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) mechanisms.

Ankit Satsangi, Director of Enterprise Development at BEEAH Group, moderated the session, which featured key insights from Astrid Gobardhan, Head of International Privacy and Data Protection at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Shanaka Perera, Senior Manager - IT at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; Prabhat Kumar Pathak, Director of IT Security at Gulf Marketing Group; and Dhiraj Sasidharan, Head of Security Assurance at a leading financial institution.

Perera emphasised the importance of both internal and external trust for organizations. “Trust is a fundamental pillar in business and personal life,” he said, highlighting the human element in driving internal trust. “Empowerment, collaboration, and empathy are key to strengthening relationships within an organisation.”

He also spoke about the role of compliance and sustainable business practices in fostering external trust, noting that customers today expect organizations to operate ethically. "Having the right policies in place, ensuring a reliable supply chain, and delivering quality products are all vital for gaining customer trust," he added.

As the conversation shifted to how organizations can gain support for trust transformation, Prabhat Kumar Pathak discussed the complexity of GRC. “GRC touches many departments, from IT and cybersecurity to marketing and compliance,” he said. “It's essential to tailor your approach to the business's specific needs and priorities, focusing on the areas where data flows and systems interact.”

Sasidharan agreed, adding that building awareness and educating stakeholders is crucial to successful transformation. “You need to ensure that everyone understands why you're doing this and the risks involved,” he said. “Awareness is key; if people know what's at stake, they’re more likely to support the transformation process.”

Gobardhan highlighted the foundational role of data privacy. “You can have the best metrics and AI tools, but if the data is not collected legally or validated properly, the outcome is garbage,” she cautioned. Gobardhan also stressed adherence to international benchmarks like GDPR, which have set a high standard for data protection worldwide.