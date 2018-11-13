Ripto’s Rage! and Year of the Dragon follow a similar structure, but throw in more fun with supershots, skateboarding and even a boxing ring level. Perhaps the most challenging aspect of Spyro comes in the flight levels. Here, you need to guide the fully airborne dragon through rings, to perilously placed treasure chests and between spiky portals. You start out with just 20 seconds to do this and the only way to make time is by touching, burning or flying through these objects. Boss fights, on the other hand, felt quite easy — this could be down to the improved controls, which always feel fluid. Double-tapping X lets you glide and it’s always fun to spring Spyro upon a pack of gnorcs from above, fire raining down upon them like a (cute) nightmare of the Apocalypse.