The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) and HONOR, a global technology leader, have joined hands for the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world's largest gaming festival set to take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The HONOR 200 Pro will be the official smartphone of the EWC, leveraging the device’s cutting-edge technology to power esports competitions in popular mobile games such as Free Fire, Honor of Kings and Women's ML:BB tournament.

As the ultimate smartphone for mobile gaming enthusiasts, the HONOR 200 Pro offers a suite of outstanding new features that appeal to both esports athletes and casual players. Highlights include:

● Snapdragon 8 Series Mobile Platform: Boasting a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz for smooth graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness

● 5200mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery: Providing up to 61 hours of use on a single charge

● 3840Hz Risk-Free Dimming: Verified by TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Display Certification and TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, with Natural Tone 2.0 for optimised display colour temperature

● Advanced Cooling: A vapour chamber covering 36,881mm², 10 per cent larger than the HONOR 90, for exceptional heat dissipation

The partnership between HONOR and EWCF will focus on engaging global gamers, strengthening brand identities, and fostering a community driven by the spirit of competition.

Image Credit: Supplied

"We are thrilled to join forces with HONOR as a partner in the Esports World Cup," says Ralf Reichert, CEO of EWCF. "EWC athletes demand the absolute best in gaming technology, as it is essential for maintaining competitive integrity and delivering an unparalleled experience. The HONOR 200 Pro is an exceptional smartphone, equipped with cutting-edge technology that surpasses the high standards set by EWC athletes. We are eager to witness its incredible performance this summer in Riyadh."

Dr Ray Guo, Chief Marketing Officer of HONOR, is delighted to partner with EWC and provide the official smartphone for its mobile competitions. “As a brand dedicated to its consumers, HONOR strives to offer products that provide a superior experience and elevated performance, particularly among gamers,” he says. “Our technology enables players to push their limits and achieve new heights in their gaming journey. We look forward to seeing the HONOR 200 Pro power the best esports athletes in the world as they strive for international greatness at the Esports World Cup.”

Over the course of this month and August, EWC will transform Riyadh into the epicentre of esports fandom and gaming culture. Fans can watch their favourite athletes and clubs at Boulevard City compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. Across eight weeks, EWC will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.